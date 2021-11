The British pound could not withstand pressure for long, so the GBP/USD was subjected to sell-offs that pushed it towards the 1.3352 support level, its lowest of 2021. It closed last week's trading stable around the 1.3413 level. The US dollar is still the strongest, supported by the good performance of the US economy, which puts pressure on the US Federal Reserve to accelerate the pace of tightening its policy, and thus raise interest rates. The pound was disappointed by the recent announcement of the Bank of England, which violated all expectations to maintain interest rates, in addition to new skirmishes between the two sides of Brexit and COVID waves that threaten the health system in Europe.

