Activist investor Third Point builds stake in Richemont – report

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 7 days ago

ZURICH (Reuters) – Activist hedge fund Third Point has built a stake in Richemont, media reported on Sunday, a development likely to put the luxury goods group’s capital structure and underperforming online businesses in the spotlight. Third Point, controlled by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb, and U.S.-based fund Artisan Partners,...

