The big news is that equity markets held their nerve at the end of last week, even after the upside surprise to US inflation for October. While US bond yields have jumped on the back of the rise to 6.2% in annual US CPI, US Treasury yields did not make it back to their 2021 highs, and there is still lots of disagreement out there about whether or not inflation will be temporary. For what it’s worth, we think that inflation rates will start to fall in Q2 next year, as annual comparisons reflect well on the 2022 inflation rate. However, US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen has said that inflation will only get under control when Covid is under control. Thus, if you think that inflation will kill the positive vibe in stock markets, and if you are a perma-bull, go get your booster Covid jab, folks!

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO