How Can We Make More Empathetic Technology?

Empathy, which has often been overlooked as a "soft skill", has recently become an increasingly vital characteristic for effective leaders, a trend spurred in large part by the need to maintain productive staffs during Covid-19. With the world arcing into increased unpredictability (including post-pandemic effects, as well as also more variable weather and storm patterns, tinged by increasingly rancorous politics), people are facing higher levels of stress, anxiety and depression. One result is that customers, employees, partners and peers need empathy, and will appreciate a leader who goes the extra mile to show it. And this isn’t just conjecture: A recent Catalyst study of 900 employees revealed that leaders who practice empathy will have a more engaged and higher-performing team, as well as a more profitable business overall.
