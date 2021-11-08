CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NFT Streetwear Apparel

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles-based streetwear brand PLEASURES continues to push fashion's boundaries, this time by partnering with NFT platform Bitski to launch a digital fashion capsule dubbed 'WAGMI' -- a crypto culture...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TrendHunter.com

Formal Robe-Like WFH Apparel

The shift of professionals working from home has seen many adapt well for a professional lifestyle that operates entirely out of their living space, so 'WorkRobe' has been created to help keep them looking their best while staying comfortable. The garments include the Button Down Robe, the Blouse Robe and...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Board Riding Apparel Collections

Sportswear brand Roxy and New York-based designer Cynthia Rowley have joined forces to create a limited-edition ski and swim collection. The line celebrates the love of board riding - both in the water and on the slopes - and encourages beginners and professionals alike to get on the board and have a good time.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Minimalist Winterized Apparel

Premium urban apparel brand Vallier has unveiled its Fall/Winter 21/22 collection, a modest-sized capsule consisting of classic pieces designed to withstand winter's harsh conditions. The collection aims to merge sleek, contemporary design aesthetics with high-tech, functional materials. The result is a range of minimalist men's, women's, and unisex garments, including...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Bold Inclusive Apparel

Find a range of bold, colorful, inclusive pieces in the limited-edition, consciously designed line by Charles Harbison for Banana Republic. The 18-piece capsule combines Banana Republic's classic aesthetic with a fashion-forward Harbison twist. The new collection was inspired by the strong, strong women he grew up around and still surrounds himself with today.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
City
Commerce, CA
inputmag.com

Supreme x Junya Watanabe may be the hottest streetwear collab of 2021

Supreme’s long-running relationship with Comme des Garçons is now expanding with Junya Watanabe. The Japanese designer, now collaborating with Supreme for the first time, worked as patternmaking apprentice at Comme des Garçons before launching his eponymous line under Rei Kawakubo’s brand in 1992. While still operating under the Comme umbrella, Watanabe is heralded for his use of disparate patterns and materials for his abnormally constructed garments. He’s garnered a cult following of his own, and a heavy shoutout from Kanye West on the recent track “Junya” has brought newfound attention from the dedicated disciples of all things West.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Brushed Fleece Basketball Apparel

Basketball equipment brand Spalding has unveiled the 'Fundamentals' collection, a concise capsule comprised of well-made basics. The collection consists of a range of staple items, including sweatpants, hoodies, sweatshirts, and t-shirts, all of which are delivered in faded, neutral tones -- cream, dusty blue, light purple, and black. Designed for wear both on and off the court, the garments included in the Fundamentals collection are all constructed from a versatile brushed fleece material and come donning a new silicon Spalding logo.
APPAREL
Complex

London Imprint Hoodrich Readies Up Streetwear Staples in Latest Range

As the seasons shift to cooler temps, London-based label Hoodrich has built on its OG Core collection by unveiling its newest range of cosy streetwear staples. As donned by one of the UK’s hottest producers in Fumez The Engineer, the brand bring street-inspired vibes with a luxe edge. Focused on their mantra of being “always proud, never satisfied”, the label has now unleashed a collection of colour-blocked tracksuits and a selection of branded outwear and tees, resulting in a range that is well and truly built for the streets.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Zalando Launches Streetwear-Focussed Instagram Magazine, Zalando Street

Zalando takes an acute streetwear focus with the launch of a new channel intent on pioneering the next generation of streetwear talent. Adopting an inclusive tone that will evoke a strong communal edge, you can expect to read in-depth interviews, see style-affirming content and visual offerings all led by upcoming talent from the worlds of fashion, culture and communities.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streetwear#Digital Fashion#Nft Streetwear Apparel
Mens Journal

Cool Streetwear-Inspired Sneakers to Wear With Everything

The chunky vintage-inspired white sneaker may have been resurrected as a flash-in-the-pan fad over the past couple of years, but we’re not raiding Dad’s closet for those anytime soon. And why would we? There are so many cool sneakers orbiting the shoe universe that you’ll find at least one—maybe, two, or more—that match your vibe.
APPAREL
nationalblackguide.com

Black Owned Streetwear Brand Perfect FitOffers Unique Sneaker-cultured Streetwear

The Black-owned women-led fashion brand hosts a wide collection of T-shirts intuitively designed to match various sneaker brands and styles, letting buyers surf through its listed options to find the perfect fit that compliments their Jordans, Yeezys, Nikes, etc. Based in Dallas, Texas, Perfect Fit says it was born at...
DALLAS, TX
TrendHunter.com

Avant-Garde Canadian Streetwear

Montreal-based art studio DOMREBEL has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2022 clothing collection -- a unique capsule boasting a range of subversive graphics and experimental cuts. Unlike other fashion brands, DOMREBEL defines itself first as an art collective. Interestingly, the group of creatives slowly began working within the underbelly of the Canadian streetwear scene by creating original cartoon characters and reworking old garments with artisanal treatments. These include hand-painting, custom embroidery, and unique destruction techniques.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Sourcing Journal

Foot Locker Brings New Streetwear Brand to Life With Jordan Brand Collaborator

In collaboration with Chicago designer and former Kanye West chum Don C, Foot Locker created a luxe streetwear brand, All City by Just Don. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
moneysavingmom.com

HUGE Sale on Marvel Toys, Apparel and More!

Today only, Amazon is having a huge sale on Marvel Toys, Apparel and more! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Rubie’s Marvel Super Hero Cape Set for just $13.99!. Get this 5-Minute Marvel, Fast-Paced Cooperative Card Game for just $17.49!. Get these eKids Spiderman Wireless Bluetooth Portable...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Charitable NFT Collections

Guerlain, the luxury beauty brand, launched a series of non-profit NFTs. The brand embarks into the world of unique digital tokens as the International Contemporary Art Fair in Paris (FIAC) begins. Guerlain is participating in the event for the 14th consecutive year. This year's exhibition looks towards the emerging digital...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Elevated Classic Apparel

There Was One is a new line of elevated classic fashion by Farfetch, the popular e-tailer. Known for stocking various goods from boutiques in over five different countries, Farfetch is stepping into the fashion industry with its in-house fashion brand. The fashion line includes tailored blazers, soft slip dresses, denim...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Streetwear-Inspired Luxury Jewelry

New York-based streetwear label Supreme has announced the launch of the Supreme x Tiffany & Co. collection, marking yet another high-profile collaboration for the brand, which just last week released a new drop with the fashion label COMME des GARCONS. The new jewelry collection draws inspiration from Tiffany's 1969 Return...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Individualistic Tween Apparel

The Children's Place recently introduced a new tween fashion apparel, footwear and accessories brand called Sugar & Jade that inspires individuality and fun with fashion. Jane Elfers, President and CEO says, "we are uniquely positioned to retain our tween customer as she transitions from The Children's Place brand to her next style stage."
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Vintage-Inspired Sci-Fi Show Apparel

E-commerce entertainment retail store Zavvi has announced the Zavvi x Stranger Things collection launch, a new line of retro-inspired merchandise that borrows iconic imagery from the beloved Netflix series. The limited-edition collection delivers a wide range of items, including Demogorgon-themed crewnecks and t-shirts, distressed denim jackets, and vintage graphic tees...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

15 Anime-Themed Apparel Collaborations

As anime has become more mainstream, companies have started to create and collaborate on anime-themed apparel. Find anniversary collaborations like Pokémon's 25th-anniversary collection with Levi's, Studio Ghibli celebrating its film Spirited Away's 20th-anniversary with Hot Topic, and Critic Wear's 15th-anniversary collaboration with Dragon Ball Z. For more casual and streetwear...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy