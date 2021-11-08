NFT Streetwear Apparel

Supreme’s long-running relationship with Comme des Garçons is now expanding with Junya Watanabe. The Japanese designer, now collaborating with Supreme for the first time, worked as patternmaking apprentice at Comme des Garçons before launching his eponymous line under Rei Kawakubo’s brand in 1992. While still operating under the Comme umbrella, Watanabe is heralded for his use of disparate patterns and materials for his abnormally constructed garments. He’s garnered a cult following of his own, and a heavy shoutout from Kanye West on the recent track “Junya” has brought newfound attention from the dedicated disciples of all things West.

