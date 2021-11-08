NFT Streetwear Apparel

Basketball equipment brand Spalding has unveiled the 'Fundamentals' collection, a concise capsule comprised of well-made basics. The collection consists of a range of staple items, including sweatpants, hoodies, sweatshirts, and t-shirts, all of which are delivered in faded, neutral tones -- cream, dusty blue, light purple, and black. Designed for wear both on and off the court, the garments included in the Fundamentals collection are all constructed from a versatile brushed fleece material and come donning a new silicon Spalding logo.
