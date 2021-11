The Hydra in GTA San Andreas is one of the best vehicles in the game, but how to fly the Hydra isn’t quite as simple as it might seem. The Hydra controls are finicky, and it’s easy to crash if you’re not careful. Still, with this kind of speed and power, the risk of fiery death is surely worth it. If you’re flying, you may as well be flying the best. Hydra is the fastest plane in San Andreas and one of the more versatile since it can hover and has powerful weaponry.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO