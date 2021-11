MIAMI – Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) announced that British Airways (BA) will fly its A380 between its hub in London-Heathrow (LHR) and DFW. According to the airport’s tweet, the superjumbo will fly the route for the first time on March 27, 2022. However, the airline did not yet confirm the news. According to DFW, it is the first time BA operates its A380 to their airport.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO