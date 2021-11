PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles coach Nick Sirianni opened the week by showing his team a video of Hall of Famer Peyton Manning drilling kids in the back of the head with footballs. Sirianni, the 40-year-old first-year head coach, holds a 30-minute team meeting every Wednesday as on-field preparations for the upcoming opponent begin in earnest. Attention to detail was the focus this time around as the Eagles get ready to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS). Sirianni had a picture of Manning surrounded by teammates on the big screen. Players expected Sirianni to dive right into the lesson, but to keep it light he fired up the "Saturday Night Live" digital short where Manning starred as an overly intense children's mentor.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO