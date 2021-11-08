CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Elon Musk's SpaceX Now Expects To Launch Crew-3 On Wednesday After 2nd Delay

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk-led SpaceX said on Saturday its Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station has been delayed again. What Happened: SpaceX and the U.S. space agency NASA are now targeting the launch of the Crew-3 mission from the latter’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to take...

www.benzinga.com

Related
New York Post

Elon Musk finds buyer for ‘last remaining house’ as he focuses on Mars mission

Elon Musk has finally scored a buyer for the final home he owns nearly a month after it was listed for sale in San Francisco, The Post can report. The property went under contract on Saturday, Nov. 13 — a year-and-a-half after the billionaire vowed to unload his vast real estate portfolio to focus on his mission to colonize Mars.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

After 18 Months, Elon Musk Finally Sells His Bay Area Mansion

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has finally snagged a buyer for his Bay Area-based “last remaining house,” which has been on and off the market for the last 18 months. What Happened: Mansion Global reported the sale of the 16,000-square-foot mansion in Hillsborough, California, occurred over the weekend, as per information from the Multiple Listing Service.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

NASA boss slams Russia for ‘reckless’ weapons test that forced astronauts to shelter

The boss of US space agency NASA has slammed Russia for the “reckless and dangerous” anti-missile test that forced astronauts onboard the international Space Station to seek shelter.NASA Administrator Bill Nelson condemned the surprise weapons test that left a dangerous cloud of space debris in its wake.“Earlier today, due to the debris generated by the destructive Russian Anti-Satellite (ASAT) test, ISS astronauts and cosmonauts undertook emergency procedures for safety,” said Mr Nelson, a former senator from Florida.“Like Secretary Blinken, I’m outraged by this irresponsible and destabilizing action. With its long and storied history in human spaceflight, it is unthinkable that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

US Space Command says Russian satellite debris poses multi-year risk

Russia has shocked and enraged the international community by conducting an anti-satellite test that puts the International Space Station — and everyone living on it — in jeopardy. The action has provoked strong rebukes from many officials, not the least of whom is NASA Administrator Bill Nelson who expressed shock that Russia would put its own cosmonauts at risk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

How many satellites orbit Earth?

Human-made satellites were once rare in low Earth orbit (LEO), with just a handful of them rotating around the planet at the dawn of the Space Age in the 1950s. But now, there are thousands of satellites swarming around Earth, with even more waiting to join them. So, to put...
ASTRONOMY
CNN

Rivian is fueled by a powerful force: Jeff Bezos' desire to spite Elon Musk

New York (CNN Business) — Rivian, the electric truck maker that's rocketed overnight from relative obscurity to $100 billion Wall Street darling, owes much of its breakout success to one very powerful fanboy: Jeff Bezos. And, less directly, to that fanboy's archnemesis Elon Musk. When the Amazon founder this summer...
INDUSTRY
Inverse

Tardigrades: Why water bears could be the first interstellar astronauts

In just a few years, astronauts will walk on the surface of the Moon for the first time since the Apollo Era. In addition to the Artemis Program, NASA’s fabled return to the Moon, there are also a number of planned missions involving the European Space Agency (ESA), JAXA, China, and Russia. By the 2030s, NASA and China hope to send crewed missions to Mars, which will culminate in the creation of a permanent base on the surface.
ASTRONOMY
d1softballnews.com

There is enough oxygen on the moon to make 8 billion people breathe for a hundred thousand years

The surface layer of the Moon is very rich in oxygen, sufficient to allow the entire human population to breathe for a hundred thousand years. The administrator of the NASA Bill Nelson has just announced that the return of the man on the moon it was postponed to “no earlier than 2025”, Blasting the original lineup of the mission Artemis, which provided for themoon landing first woman and first black person by 2024. Despite this shift, mainly linked to a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin but also to COVID-19 pandemic and problems with the new spacesuits, the most ambitious plans for the “reconquest” of the Moon after the missions have not changed Apollo. This time, in fact, we will go there to stay there, both in orbit that on the surface or below it, inside the “lava tubes” that wind through the heart of the satellite. What is certain is that to build the first human colonies it will be essential to recover resources directly on site, such as the precious oxygen, useful for both breathing of astronauts but also how propellant for space shuttles. The Moon, even though it may seem counterintuitive, is very rich in oxygen, so much so that in his surface layer enough of it is enclosed to allow the entire human population (eight billion people) to breathe well one hundred thousand years.
ASTRONOMY
CNN

Here's how Elon Musk's fortune has benefited from taxpayer help

New York (CNN Business) — Elon Musk can thank investors for his staggering net worth of nearly $300 billion. But taxpayers played a crucial role as well. Just how much — or how little — Musk pays in taxes has gotten a lot of attention lately, and even prompted his Twitter poll last weekend that preceded his decision to sell $6.9 billion worth of Tesla stock. There have been calls in Congress for a billionaires' tax that would require at least some minimal payment from wealthy individuals like Musk who often have little in the way of taxable income. Musk has attacked that idea on Twitter.
ECONOMY

