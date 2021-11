The holiday season is nearly upon us, and in the coming weeks people will begin dressing up their homes to spread holiday cheer. Fox News commissioned YouGov to survey 3,000 Americans about their holiday decorating plans, and found the most popular time to decorate for the holidays is the day after Thanksgiving, with 24 percent saying they plan to decorate then. Twenty three percent say they plan to decorate after Thanksgiving but before December. The majority of Americans say they are comfortable seeing festive decorations throughout the month of November, and 19 percent say they’re most open to seeing holiday decorations between mid-November and the day after Thanksgiving. Additionally, 43 percent say they’ll decorate their yards or the exterior of their homes for the holidays, while 72 percent say they’ll decorate their home’s interior. (Fox)

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO