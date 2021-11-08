CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Here’s All You Need To Know About Long COVID In Kids And Teens – Symptoms, Infection Rates, Duration And More!

By Katherine Baldwin
healththoroughfare.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile most of the kids and teenagers who catch COVID-19 are either asymptomatic or present very few symptoms, there is still possible for a small portion of them to have symptoms over a month after infection. Long COVID is starting to be more and more of a concern lately...

www.healththoroughfare.com

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

COVID-19 Vaccine & Kids — Here’s What You Should Know

The CDC will soon allow children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Here’s what you should know. Now that kids between the ages of 5 and 11 will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a lot of parents are making plans to visit their nearest pharmacy. And while this is great news, there are some differences between the ways in which the COVID-19 vaccine affects adults and children.
KIDS
psychreg.org

Things You Need to Know About Ear Infections

Ears are vital organs of the human body. We are able to listen to the world with just the courtesy of our ears. Our ears not only help us to hear, but also maintain equilibrium of our body. But, there are several complications associated with our ears which affect normal...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Palpitations#Symptom#Nj Advance Media#Covid
healththoroughfare.com

You Can Stop Memory Loss, and Here’s the First Method You Should Try

Many of us had been educated that as long as memory problems kick in at a certain age, there’s nothing to do to improve the situation. But the truth is that there are some methods to prevent those annoying memory issues and also to stop the process in its tracks.
HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Woman Is Taken Off Transplant List After Refusing Covid 19 Vaccine

The controversies involving the covid vaccine continue. The latest news might upset some of you out there. Check out what happened below. Daily Wire recently revealed that the Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) deactivated a 23-year-old woman from the transplant list. They noted that she had been waiting since June...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
healththoroughfare.com

Covid-19 Might Trigger Autoimmune Disease After Recovery

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has been around for almost two years, and it has been the cause of death for more than 5 million people. Although these are the official numbers of deaths, the reality is worse, as many countries do not have the technology to run enough daily tests. Some experts believe the numbers could be twice or even three times more than the official statistics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Teen who showed up in operating room with scalpel had idolized doctors all his life

The important thing to remember about the decisions that left two people dead and a lot of other people holding loose kidneys with expressions of abject horror is that the teenager who showed up in the operating room with a scalpel he had brought from home was a big fan of doctors and thought that he would be able to help.
KIDS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Major Warning: Highly-Contagious Virus Could Become a Threat for Babies

According to National Geographic, over a quadrillion quadrillion individual viruses dwell on Earth, but luckily, not all of them can infect humans. In fact, most of them don’t, but that doesn’t mean that the world must leave its guard down when it comes to viruses in general. According to WSB-TV,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Blind woman who gained her sight at 36 after cutting-edge eye surgery details her struggle to 're-learn how the world worked' - as she admits she had an 'identity crisis' after seeing herself in the mirror for the first time

A woman who spent her entire life being blind was suddenly able to see after undergoing life-changing eye surgery when she was 36 years old, but she has admitted that 're-learning and understanding how the world worked' was a lot harder than she ever imagined it would be. Olivia Durant,...
HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

CDC Reveals No One With Natural Immunity Transmitting COVID-19 Virus

The CDC states it has no history of generally immune people spreading the infection that causes the Corona Virus. The national health organization was asked throughout the fall by an advocate on the part of the Informed Consent Action Network for records “showing any documented evidence of a person who: never got a COVID-19 vaccine and was affected with Coronavirus once, improved, and then later became influenced again; and transferred SARS-CoV-2 to a different person when influenced.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

This Thumb Test Could Detect If You Are Likely To Suffer an Aortic Aneurysm

An aortic Aneurysm happens when a person has a bulge in the aorta, and the layers of the artery walls split due to the force of the blood pumping, as the CDC explains. It is also mentioned that if the artery is not split due to the force of the blood pumping, it could burst/explode.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

7 Common First Aid Procedures You Should Know

Encountering a medical emergency can be a scary experience if there is no immediate access to a medical professional. The first response when an emergency occurs is critical and can determine the victim’s survival. Knowledge of first aid tips is essential for people who would like to prepare for such unforeseen events.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy