CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Hundreds flee to Uganda amid fighting in eastern Congo

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 7 days ago

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The Uganda Red Cross says it is responding to a heavy influx of people fleeing fighting in...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Congo Army Says It Has Driven Rebels Out of Eastern Villages

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) -Democratic Republic of Congo's army said on Monday it had recovered two strategic villages near the eastern border with Uganda after they were seized overnight by fighters from the M23 rebel group. The takeover of Tshanzu and Runyoni led to fierce fighting between the...
MILITARY
Birmingham Star

New Crisis Looms as DRC Refugees Flee to Uganda

KAMPALA, UGANDA - Ugandan officials say thousands of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo are streaming across the border to escape fighting between armed groups. Uganda Red Cross Society officials say the numbers are overwhelming humanitarian response teams. Men, women, and children from eastern Congo are being registered and...
AFRICA
wcn247.com

Death toll in Burkina Faso security force attack rises to 32

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — The death toll for the weekend attack in northern Burkina Faso has risen to at least 28 officers and four civilians. The government gave the new toll Monday, saying it marked the deadliest attack on the West African nation's security forces since jihadi violence started more than five years ago. A military detachment in Inata, in the Sahel’s Soum province, was attacked Sunday by armed groups. The government called the violence barbaric and announced three days of mourning. The attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents across the conflict-ridden nation, which has been overrun by jihadi groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. They are responsible for killing thousands and displacing more than 1.4 million people.
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Uganda Red Cross#Ugandan#Eastern Congo#Kinshasa#The U S Embassy
AFP

Peace is a tall order in massacre-hit Mali village

In Ogossagou, where ethnic Fulani suffered two massacres in two years, traces of the recent horrors abound in this village of central Mali. They are one sign of just how tough incipient internationally-sponsored peacemaking efforts are between nomadic Fulani herders and traditional Dogon hunters. Reconciliation is all the more difficult as the Dogon accuse the Fulani of supporting the jihadists -- who are now present in central Mali but have been a scourge of the Malian government and its western allies since 2012. A peace pact signed last month has produced "a lull" in the village, Senegalese army captain Andre Sebastien Ndione, who heads the nearby UN base, told AFP.
UNITED NATIONS
Shropshire Star

Hundreds suffer scorpion stings amid storms in southern Egypt

Three people were killed as a result of the severe weather in Aswan province. Heavy rain and flooding in southern Egypt has left three people dead and more than 500 others with scorpion stings. Downpours, hail and thunder in the province of Aswan over the weekend saw local authorities suspend...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
Place
Africa
TheConversationCanada

More tragedy in Afghanistan is just beginning after the U.S. withdrawal

The Americans are gone, the war is over, but the worst is arguably yet to come in Afghanistan. The country is facing an unprecedented crisis. Afghan civilians have always disproportionately experienced the effects of war and they will now also disproportionately experience what may be an even worse peace — if one can even call it that. Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is on the rise in the east, and the executions of former Afghan National Security Forces, peace activists and cultural icons are being carried out by the Taliban. Women and girls are in a particularly dangerous place as many...
POLITICS
AFP

US raps Eritrea with sanctions in push to end Ethiopia conflict

The United States on Friday slapped new sanctions on Eritrea over the deadly conflict in neighboring Ethiopia, which it warned was at danger of "implosion" without a negotiated settlement. But measures imposed Friday over the conflict instead focused on Eritrea, one of the world's most closed states.
U.S. POLITICS
KTSA

Americans told to prepare to flee amid possible war crimes in Ethiopia

Johannesburg — The United Nations released a report on Wednesday warning that atrocities committed by both sides in the brutal war in Ethiopia may amount to crimes against humanity, as the spreading conflict sparked a warning for U.S. citizens to prepare to leave the country. Fighting has raged in the northern Tigray region for a year now, with reports of massacres, gang-rapes and ethnic cleansing, and the war has worryingly crept closer to the capital in recent days.
WORLD
arcamax.com

US joins China, Russia in urging Taliban to cut terrorist ties

The U.S. joined rivals China and Russia to call on the Taliban to cut ties with terrorist groups and stop them from operating in Afghanistan after a recent spate of attacks that have been linked mostly to the Islamic State. The concerted push from these world powers and Pakistan, known...
FOREIGN POLICY
World Bank Blogs

Unlocking the potential of women entrepreneurs in Uganda

What will it take to help women entrepreneurs reach their full potential in Uganda, where women own one in three of all businesses yet tend to run businesses that are smaller and operate in less profitable sectors than those of men? A growing body of impact evaluation literature on what has already worked to help empower women across Sub-Saharan Africa and beyond may help us unearth some answers. We synthesize the key results and messages from this literature in a new policy brief: Unlocking the Potential of Women Entrepreneurs in Uganda, prepared by the World Bank’s Africa Gender Innovation Lab and the Social Sustainability and Inclusion Global Practice. The evidence will be used to help inform the design of interventions for the new International Development Association (IDA) operation, Generating Livelihoods and Opportunities for Women (GLOW) in Uganda, that seeks to support women entrepreneurs across the country.
ECONOMY
AFP

Iraq to start repatriating citizens in Belarus Thursday: ministry

The Iraqi government said it is organising a repatriation flight on Thursday for its citizens stuck on the Poland-Belarus border on a "voluntary" basis. "Iraq will carry out a first flight for those who wish to return voluntarily on the 18th" of November from Belarus, foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told Iraqi television late Sunday. He did not say how many people would take the Minsk-Baghdad flight, but said Iraq had recorded 571 of its citizens stuck on the border who have said they are ready to return "voluntarily". Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, including many from northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, are camped out on the EU-Belarus border, creating a stand-off between the EU and US on one side and Belarus and its ally Russia on the other.
IMMIGRATION
WGN News

Ecuador battle between prison gangs leaves at least 68 dead

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A prolonged gun battle between rival gangs inside Ecuador’s largest prison early Saturday left at least 68 inmates dead in the latest violence to hit the Litoral Penitentiary, which recently saw the country’s worst prison bloodbath. The fighting lasted for almost eight hours in the lockup in the coastal city of […]
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy