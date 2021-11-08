Hundreds flee to Uganda amid fighting in eastern Congo

What will it take to help women entrepreneurs reach their full potential in Uganda, where women own one in three of all businesses yet tend to run businesses that are smaller and operate in less profitable sectors than those of men? A growing body of impact evaluation literature on what has already worked to help empower women across Sub-Saharan Africa and beyond may help us unearth some answers. We synthesize the key results and messages from this literature in a new policy brief: Unlocking the Potential of Women Entrepreneurs in Uganda, prepared by the World Bank’s Africa Gender Innovation Lab and the Social Sustainability and Inclusion Global Practice. The evidence will be used to help inform the design of interventions for the new International Development Association (IDA) operation, Generating Livelihoods and Opportunities for Women (GLOW) in Uganda, that seeks to support women entrepreneurs across the country.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO