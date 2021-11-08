CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Intermediate-Risk Patients Have Similar Five-Year Outcomes With Transcatheter Or Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement

By Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF)
Newswise
 7 days ago

Newswise — ORLANDO – November 5, 2021 – New five-year data from the SURTAVI trial found that there was no difference in all-cause mortality or stroke between patients at intermediate surgical risk who had transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) or surgery. Although there were initially more reinterventions after TAVR, the rates...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Edwards' Transcatheter Tricuspid Replacement System Shows Favorable Patient Outcomes

​​​​Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) announced results from the TRISCEND study of its EVOQUE transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement system. Patients enrolled in the TRISCEND study had symptomatic, moderate, or greater functional or degenerative tricuspid regurgitation (TR), despite optimal medical therapy. The 6-month results (n=56) demonstrated significant TR reduction by core...
ECONOMY
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Dupilumab Associated With Positive Outcomes in Patients With Prurigo Nodularis

Prurigo nodularis has one of the highest quality of life impacts of any inflammatory skin disease with intense, chronic itch. Dupilumab (Dupixent, Regeneron) significantly reduced itch and skin lesions compared to placebo in adults with uncontrolled prurigo nodularis, according to the results of a phase 3 trial. The investigators said that prurigo nodularis, a chronic type 2 inflammatory skin disease that causes extreme itch and skin lesions, has one of the highest quality of life impacts of any inflammatory skin disease with intense, chronic itch.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

Comprehensive patient blood management program can reduce use of transfusions, improve patient outcomes

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. – A growing number of hospitals have implemented patient blood management programs to reduce unnecessary blood transfusions and costs. A study published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings finds that such a program can not only substantially reduce transfusion use, but also reduce length of hospital stays and in-hospital adverse outcomes.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aortic Stenosis#Aortic Valve Replacement#Valves#Newswise#Surtavi#Tct 2021#Crf#Pci
ajmc.com

Patients With MS Have Similar Risks for COVID-19 Complications vs Other Populations

Patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) had similar factors associated with adverse COVID-19 outcomes vs other populations, but these risks were found to decrease with subsequent COVID-19 waves, investigators found. Factors associated with poor outcomes from COVID-19 were found to be similar between populations with multiple sclerosis (MS) and other groups,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tctmd.com

Transcatheter Mitral, Tricuspid Valve Replacement Inches Forward

Early feasibility data from two studies of valve replacement presented at TCT 2021 show promise for novel transcatheter devices for mitral and tricuspid regurgitation. The Intrepid (Medtronic) transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) early feasibility study showed no mortality, stroke, reintervention, or new pacemaker implantation within 30 days in the first 15 patients treated via the transseptal approach. Also, 6-month outcomes from the TRISCEND study confirmed what was seen at 30 days with significant reductions in tricuspid regurgitation (TR) and good survival following transcatheter implantation of the Evoque device (Edwards Lifesciences).
HEALTH
tctmd.com

Stressed Out Stable CAD Patients Have Higher Risk of MI and CV Death

Mental stress’ negative impact on CV health may be a common and overlooked risk factor in patients with stable CAD, according to pooled registry data. “We were able to demonstrate that in the current era, ischemia induced by mental stress is an important prognostic indicator, meaning that patients who have this kind of response have a substantial increase in the risk of subsequent coronary events, including death,” Viola Vaccarino, MD, PhD (Emory University, Atlanta, GA), the study’s lead author, told TCTMD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City Medical Center Expands Its Cardiovascular Program to offer Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

Jersey City Medical Center (JCMC), an RWJBarnabas Health facility, has expanded its extensive cardiovascular program with an advanced, less-invasive surgical procedure to repair damaged aortic valves – known as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). The procedure is indicated for older people with severe aortic stenosis, a potentially fatal condition in...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
MedicalXpress

Novel surgical device can potentially improve outcomes of coronary bypass grafting that uses leg veins

A novel device called venous external support (VEST) may lead to increased longevity and durability of saphenous (leg) vein grafting during coronary artery bypass surgery, according to a new trial done in collaboration with Mount Sinai Health System and conducted by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute Cardiothoracic Surgical Trials Network.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

Delaying Surgery Hurts Patients With Silent Aortic Stenosis

Patients with severe aortic stenosis fared well getting surgery before developing symptoms as opposed to watchful waiting, according to the small AVATAR trial. The cohort randomized to early aortic valve replacement went under the knife at a median 55 days -- the delay related to the COVID-19 pandemic -- compared with peers waiting 400 days with conservative treatment. Cumulative major adverse cardiovascular events over a median 32 months were fewer with the former strategy (HR 0.46, 95% CI 0.23-0.90). These included:
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers find benefits and drawbacks to two-step surgical approach for 'leaky heart valves'

Patients with mitral and tricuspid valve regurgitation, a condition sometimes called "leaky heart valves," appeared to do better after two years if they had a tricuspid valve repair at the time of mitral valve surgery, according to a study supported by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), a part of the National Institutes of Health. The primary findings were released at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Cognitive outcomes similar at 2 years with dabigatran vs warfarin in older adults with AF

In the GIRAF trial, older adults with atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter who were treated with dabigatran or warfarin had similar cognitive outcomes at 2 years, researchers reported at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions. “Previous studies demonstrated that anticoagulation is good for the prevention of stroke, but cognitive outcomes...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clinical characteristics and outcome of patients with enterococcal liver abscess

Epidemiology of bacteria isolated from pyogenic liver abscesses change, and an increase in enterococci has been reported in European hospitals. The aim of this study was to investigate the clinical characteristics and outcome of enterococcal PLA. We performed a retrospective analysis of patients with microbiologically confirmed PLA at three German university centers. Indicators of enterococcal PLA were determined using binary logistic regression, and survival analysis was performed using Kaplan"“Meier statistics and Cox regression analysis. Enterococci were isolated in 51/133 (38%) patients with PLA. Patients with enterococcal PLA had smaller abscess diameter (4.8 vs. 6.7Â cm, p"‰="‰0.03) than patients with non-enterococcal PLA, but had more frequent polymicrobial culture results. In univariate logistic regression analysis, alcohol abuse (OR 3.94, 95% CI 1.24"“12.49, p"‰="‰0.02), hepatobiliary malignancies (OR 3.90, 95% CI 1.86"“8.18, p"‰<"‰0.001) and cirrhosis (OR 6.36, 95% CI 1.27"“31.96, p"‰="‰0.02) were associated with enterococcal PLA. Patients with enterococcal PLA had a higher mortality than patients with non-enterococcal PLA (hazard ratio 2.92; 95% confidence interval 1.09"“7.80; p"‰="‰0.03), which remained elevated even after excluding patients with hepatobiliary malignancies, cirrhosis, and transplant recipients in a sensitivity analysis. The increased mortality was associated with non-fecal enterococci but not in patients with Enterococcus faecalis. In this retrospective, multicenter study, enterococcal PLA was common and indicated an increased risk of mortality, underscoring the need for close clinical monitoring and appropriate treatment protocols in these patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Practice patterns and outcomes of direct oral anticoagulant use in myeloproliferative neoplasm patients

Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) are characterized by an increased risk of thrombosis and bleeding. Vitamin K antagonists (VKAs) are the historic anticoagulant recommended for use in MPNs. Direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) are being increasingly used in general and cancer populations. However, DOAC safety and efficacy in MPN patients remains unclear. We characterized real-world practice patterns of DOAC use in MPN patients and evaluated thrombosis and bleeding risk. We conducted a retrospective cohort study of 133 MPN patients prescribed DOACs for venous thromboembolism (VTE), atrial fibrillation, or arterial thromboembolism (ATE). Practice patterns including duration of anticoagulation, dosing, and concomitant use of antiplatelet/cytoreductive agents, were heterogeneous among MPN patients. The 1-year cumulative incidence of thrombosis and bleeding on DOAC was 5.5% (1.5"“9.5%) and 12.3% (6.4"“18.2%) respectively. In comparison, reported bleeding rates in MPN patients on DOAC and VKAs are 1"“3%. On multivariable analysis, prior history of thrombosis, use of dabigatran or edoxaban, and younger age were significantly associated with a higher risk of recurrent thrombosis, while leukocytosis was associated with a higher risk of bleeding on DOAC. The higher-than-expected bleeding rate found in our study indicates the continued need for rigorous evaluation of DOACs in this population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Empagliflozin Improved Outcomes for Patients With Heart Failure, Chronic Kidney Disease

Empagliflozin reduced the risk of cardiovascular death or hospitalization for heart failure and slowed kidney function decline in adults with heart failure with left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) over 40% regardless of chronic kidney disease (CKD) status at baseline, according to the results of a prespecified sub-analysis of the EMPEROR-Preserved phase 3 trial. The results were presented at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2021.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

Worse COVID-19 Outcomes for Disabled MS Patients

Multiple sclerosis (MS) patients who were disabled were more likely to be hospitalized, end up in the intensive care unit (ICU) or on a ventilator, or die if they developed COVID-19, North American registry data showed. Of non-ambulatory MS patients with COVID-19, 14.0% died, 8.3% were in the ICU or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswise

Study Finds Knee Replacement with Robotic Assistance Leads to Lower Complication Rate First 90 Days After Surgery

Newswise — A study by Dr. Geoffrey Westrich and colleagues at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) found knee replacement performed with robotic assistance led to a lower complication rate in the first three months following surgery. The research, which appeared in the October issue of Arthroplasty Today, also found that the nationwide use of a robotic system in knee replacement increased more than 2,000% from 2010 to 2018.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy