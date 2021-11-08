CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Letter: Inslee should pick Tarlton

By Janet Landesberg, Vancouver Published:
Columbian
 7 days ago

Gov. Jay Inslee should appoint Gael Tarlton to the position of acting secretary of state. Ms. Tarlton is the most qualified person for the job. She has a deep knowledge of election security and cybersecurity, having...

