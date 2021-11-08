Nanopore Scanner Reads Single Proteins One Amino Acid at a Time

Numerous repositioned drugs have been sought to decrease the severity of SARS-CoV-2 infection. It is known that among its physicochemical properties, Ursodeoxycholic Acid (UDCA) has a reduction in surface tension and cholesterol solubilization, it has also been used to treat cholesterol gallstones and viral hepatitis. In this study, molecular docking was performed with the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein and UDCA. In order to confirm this interaction, we used Molecular Dynamics (MD) in "SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein-UDCA". Using another system, we also simulated MD with six UDCA residues around the Spike protein at random, naming this "SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein-6UDCA". Finally, we evaluated the possible interaction between UDCA and different types of membranes, considering the possible membrane conformation of SARS-CoV-2, this was named "SARS-CoV-2 membrane-UDCA". In the "SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein-UDCA", we found that UDCA exhibits affinity towards the central region of the Spike protein structure of âˆ’Â 386.35Â kcal/mol, in a region with 3 alpha helices, which comprises residues from K986 to C1032 of each monomer. MD confirmed that UDCA remains attached and occasionally forms hydrogen bonds with residues R995 and T998. In the presence of UDCA, we observed that the distances between residues atoms OG1 and CG2 of T998 in the monomers A, B, and C in the prefusion state do not change and remain at 5.93"‰Â±"‰0.62 and 7.78"‰Â±"‰0.51Â Ã…, respectively, compared to the post-fusion state. Next, in "SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein-6UDCA", the three UDCA showed affinity towards different regions of the Spike protein, but only one of them remained bound to the region between the region's heptad repeat 1 and heptad repeat 2 (HR1 and HR2) for 375Â ps of the trajectory. The RMSD of monomer C was the smallest of the three monomers with a value of 2.89"‰Â±"‰0.32, likewise, the smallest RMSF was also of the monomer C (2.25"‰Â±"‰056). In addition, in the simulation of "SARS-CoV-2 membrane-UDCA", UDCA had a higher affinity toward the virion-like membrane; where three of the four residues remained attached once they were close (5Â Ã…, to the centre of mass) to the membrane by 30Â ns. However, only one of them remained attached to the plasma-like membrane and this was in a cluster of cholesterol molecules. We have shown that UDCA interacts in two distinct regions of Spike protein sequences. In addition, UDCA tends to stay bound to the membrane, which could potentially reduce the internalization of SARS-CoV-2 in the host cell.

