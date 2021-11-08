CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do You Need an MBA to Succeed in Business?

By Morissa Schwartz
 7 days ago

Many people in the business world can rattle off a list of well-known, highly successful dropouts : Richard Branson, Bill Gates and Steve Jobs among them. But many people also believe those entrepreneurs are the few exceptions to a rule that requires an extensive business background to maximize chances of success.

Certain studies back up that assumption too. According to one, 84% of businesses started by MBA graduates are still operating after three years, which may make many aspiring entrepreneurs think they need an MBA to succeed. But is that really true?

MBAs may be inaccessible or undesirable to many aspiring entrepreneurs. Luckily, there are many examples that show you can still succeed in the business world without one.

Alternative pathways to success

After graduating from a biomedical science academy, I earned my bachelor’s in English and started my business the week after graduation while applying to graduate school. In lieu of an MBA, I opted for a corporate and public communication masters program that allowed me to take business classes and mingle with the MBA students, but also focus on writing and even take some tech classes (including a class that included VR education). I was also able to learn about business while in business and school. Sometimes, I would even use school assignments for my business. For example, in a media class, I made ads that I then used in my business online.

I then earned my doctorate in literature to cement my writing skills. Post graduation, I constantly improve my skills through certification programs like WBENC’s WeThrive certification program and HarvardX classes. I chose this path because it allowed me to learn about more than just business and to get a well-rounded understanding of the industries I wanted to be in.

Related: Does an MBA Make You a Better Entrepreneur?

You don’t need a doctorate or even master's to be successful. Prior work experience and certifications are other alternative options to an MBA. A good example of this is Erin Woodward , who earned her bachelor’s in finance and then used real-world experience working in the financial services and medical industries to gain valuable skills before entering the skincare and body-contouring industries. Routinely educating yourself on new trends and consumer needs can be the difference between struggling to stay afloat or remaining successful in the long run.

Higher-education programs and experiential-learning opportunities can teach many of the skills you would learn during an MBA program, such as leadership, communication, critical thinking and analytical skills. You do not necessarily need an MBA or a university degree to be a successful business owner, but you can always return to school at any point in your career to earn a degree if you choose to. If you decide to work for another company before starting your own, some companies will help with the overall cost of earning an MBA.

How do you manage all that needs to be done in a business while learning?

Entrepreneurs can always learn new skills as they continue their entrepreneurial journey, but having seasoned veterans in marketing or finances can help set you up for success while you are still learning. It is easier to have a support network than taking on the overwhelming stress of doing everything yourself. Asking for help or outsourcing specific tasks is not shameful but rather a helpful way to give your business the best chance of success

Related: Why a Blog Gets You Further Than an MBA

How do you manage uncertainty?

Planning ahead can help manage some of the anxiety and uncertainty around starting a business. Brainstorming the best-case and worst-case scenarios and what to do during them prepares you and lets you know what to expect. Have others in your team or support network help brainstorm possible scenarios and solutions. An extra set of eyes can help ensure you do not overlook small details in your business.

You can be your own worst problem or solution. You can choose to be the solution and believe in your skills to successfully manage anything.

Related: Get an MBA Alternative From an Award-Winning Business Professor

There are many organizations that regularly allow you to improve your craft online for free from the SBA to WBENC to HarvardX or sites like Udemy that have courses for the price of a few cups of coffee. These in conjunction with real-world experience can be just as fruitful as an MBA. It is what you make of your experiences and knowledge. There is no one-size-fits-all in business.

NewsTimes

10 Reasons Why You Need a Business Coach

Running your own business can feel like you’re constantly pulled in multiple directions. When every day is busy, it’s tough to know if you’re taking the right approach to reaching your goals. You don’t have to go it alone and can get the support you need from a business coach. Whether your business is facing challenges or you just want to take it to the next level, a business coach will support your goals and provide you with a blueprint to success. You’ll gain the tactics, skills and insight you need to achieve professional, financial and personal growth.
ECONOMY
Poets and Quants

MBA Handicapping: Surgeon Joins Family Business — Be Prepared To Explain Why

At least in one sense, Anna is an unusual MBA candidate. She spent five months in a surgical residency until deciding that medicine wasn’t what she really wanted. Instead, she joined her family’s business, a specialty importer and distributor of foods in the Philippines where she has worked in business development and strategy.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

The Five Types of Business Partners You Need to Scale Your Business

In the 1990s, my team and I scaled FUBU from a small business in my house in Queens to a company grossing $350 million in annual worldwide sales. We were able to do that by understanding our strengths and finding partners to help us execute everything else. We knew that we excelled at creating quality apparel for males between 18 and 35 who loved hip-hop music and primarily lived in inner cities. However, we wanted to expand beyond men’s apparel into categories like women, boys, and accessories, so we found manufacturers who were experts at making those products. We also found distributors who knew how to get our products into Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America.
SMALL BUSINESS
Richard Branson
The Motley Fool

Do You Need a College Degree to Get a Mortgage?

College degrees can be expensive. Do you need one to buy a home?. It's often the case that workers with a college degree earn more money than those without one. And for this reason, having a college degree could indirectly help you become a homeowner. Earnings is one of the...
REAL ESTATE
Dice Insights

What Skills Do Cloud Architects Need to Succeed?

With more businesses turning to the cloud at a rapid pace, cloud architects have assumed an increasingly prominent role. Cloud architects aren’t just tasked with building out an organization’s cloud-computing architecture—they must also show stakeholders (including executives) how their cloud strategy is a viable one. If you want to become...
JOBS
Poets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2023: Keegan Flynn, London Business School

“Aspiring social entrepreneur with a love for different cultures, food, and languages.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I’ve surfed on five continents (just missing Europe and Antarctica…) Undergraduate School and Major: University of Virginia, Economics. Most Recent Employer and Job Title: ECMC Group; Associate, Corporate Development and Impact Investing. What makes...
EDUCATION
Entrepreneur

6 Ways a Startup Can Surpass Entrenched Brands

Entrepreneurs often create businesses but are unable to establish themselves as leaders due to industry giants dominating the market share. This article highlights the factors than an entrepreneur should consider in order to break that dominance and establish themselves as an industry leader.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

7 Ways to Boost Your Weekly Productivity

You’ve probably read a dozen or more blogs about increasing productivity, searching for just the right formula that can help you get the most out of your day. The reality is that everyone is different, and our home lives and other external factors can easily impact the way we manage our schedules and tasks. So, instead of creating yet another blog that touts the importance of being awake at 5 a.m. and hitting the gym right away, let’s talk about some tried-and-true tactics that you can make your own and apply to your life in a way that suits you best.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Entrepreneur

Top 3 Stocks From the Satellite and Communication Industry

Companies in the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry are benefiting from a wide proliferation and cheaper access to space technology, which lead to a diversification in end-market users. Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Big Data have given rise to multiple use cases across industries like oil and gas, agriculture, transportation, and non-governmental organizations. Geopolitical competition in space as a contested domain is leading to further investments by global militaries.
AGRICULTURE
TheAtlantaVoice

Starting and Scaling a Small Business as a Minority Entrepreneur

Ever dreamed of owning your own business? If so, you’re not alone. In fact, you’re among more than 60% of Americans with the same aspiration.   There are plenty of resources to support you in making that dream a reality, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact minority-owned businesses. Our team at JPMorgan Chase, for example, has set aside 15,000 loans and $2 billion in capital for Black, and Latino and Hispanic businesses. There are many other companies across the country who have also launched initiatives to […]
SMALL BUSINESS
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

