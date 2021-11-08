CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Seven High Frequency Indicators for the Economy

calculatedriskblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese indicators are mostly for travel and entertainment. It will interesting to watch these sectors recover as the pandemic subsides. ----- Airlines: Transportation Security Administration ----- The TSA is providing daily travel numbers. This data is as of November 7th. Overall, air travel has been off about 20% relative...

www.calculatedriskblog.com

Washington Post

Bad weather, shipping problems send coffee prices to seven-year high

Supply woes from Brazil to Vietnam sent coffee prices to a seven-year high, with poor weather, shipping snarls and soaring fertilizer costs threatening to curb supply. Arabica futures for March delivery rose as much as 4.8 percent to $2.235 a pound in New York, the highest for a most-active contract since October 2014. Prices have almost doubled in the past year, raising the cost outlook for companies such as Starbucks and Peet’s Coffee & Tea that favor the high-end variety of beans.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Americans souring on economy as inflation hits 30-year high

Americans are growing increasingly pessimistic about the state of the U.S. economy as consumers grapple with a surge of inflation that has pushed the price of everyday bedrock goods to the highest level in years. A new poll published by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that...
BUSINESS
rismedia.com

Inflation Concerns Persist: High Demand, Low Supply Straining the Economy

Consumer inflation increased 0.9% in October, according to the latest data from the Labor Department, which reported prices are up 6.2% YoY—the highest increase since 1990. While economists have been predicting slowdowns in price gains, high demand and constrained supply are weakening purchasing power—a mirror image of what has been occurring in real estate markets nationwide.
BUSINESS
nevadabusiness.com

Business Indicators

The “third” estimate of U.S. real gross domestic product (GDP) for the second quarter of 2021 expanded 6.7 percent at an annual rate. The strong growth in the second quarter largely reflected a strong surge in consumer spending, which was boosted by significant injections of federal relief money. U.S. nonfarm employment showed a disappointing gain, adding only 194,000 jobs in September. The largest job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, adding 74,000 jobs. Government education employment posted the largest loss, down by 161,000, as the COVID-19 pandemic distorted the normal seasonal buildup and layoff patterns. Retail sales in August posted a surprising gain of 0.7 percent month-over-month, despite a sharp drop of 10.7 percent in auto and truck sales. Retail sales for non-store retailers jumped by 5.3 percent over the same period, implying a change of consumer behavior. The Federal Reserve, nonetheless, expects to begin tapering in the end of 2021 and slowly raising rates beginning in 2022.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Markets Insider

3 reasons why gas prices are so high right now

Gas prices in the US have hit a seven-year high. Demand has increased as the economy reopened and Americans have begun driving more. Meanwhile, supply has been constrained because of lower US production and OPEC decisions. Americans are once again feeling pain at the gas pump, and it's because of...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Stock Indices Struggling to Build on Tuesday's Record Highs

Equity index futures are mixed as investors try to process surprising developments in the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial races. Republican candidates made some surprising gains, which can sometimes happen in mid-term elections. The developments bring questions of how the Democrat party will react to the results considering their infrastructure and climate change legislation.
STOCKS
calculatedriskblog.com

Hotels: Occupancy Rate Down 13% Compared to Same Week in 2019

Note: Since occupancy declined sharply at the onset of the pandemic, CoStar is comparing to 2019. From CoStar: STR: Weekly US Hotel Occupancy Drops Below 60%. U.S. hotel performance increased slightly from the previous week, according to STR‘s latest data through November 6. October 31 through November 6, 2021 (percentage...
ECONOMY
calculatedriskblog.com

Cleveland Fed: Median CPI increased 0.6% and Trimmed-mean CPI increased 0.7% in October

The Cleveland Fed released the median CPI and the trimmed-mean CPI this morning:. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, the median Consumer Price Index rose 0.6% in October. The 16% trimmed-mean Consumer Price Index increased 0.7% in October. "The median CPI and 16% trimmed-mean CPI are measures of core inflation calculated by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland based on data released in the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) monthly CPI report".
BUSINESS
kyma.com

Troubling economy shows U.S. trade deficit hits record high

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A government report released Thursday shows the U.S. trade deficit jumped to a record high in September. According to the Commerce Department, the trade gap surged to $80.9 billion. Experts point to the global supply chain crisis as largely the problem and American companies are scrambling...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Technology stocks propel major indices to new all-time highs

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - U.S. stocks were on the move higher again on Wednesday with the Dow Jones, Standard and Poor's 500, and Nasdaq Composite all closing at new record highs. The U.S. Federal Reserve, at its monthly monetary policy meeting, left interest rates unchanged as expected, but disclosed it...
STOCKS
deseret.com

The U.S. made a big mistake when it comes to COVID-19, expert says

The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
U.S. POLITICS
SpaceNews.com

Space Force satellite jammers shut down enemy communications, temporarily

WASHINGTON — U.S. military officials and analysts have warned that China and Russia are building an arsenal of weapons designed to interfere with space-based capabilities of the United States. The United States meanwhile is building its own capabilities to counter enemies’ space assets. Most of those systems are classified but...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
rigzone.com

Russia Joins OPEC+ USA Pushback

Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market. Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market and there may even be a surplus from early next year, adding to the chorus of other OPEC+ members to push back against calls from the U.S. to raise output faster.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

