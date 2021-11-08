Seven High Frequency Indicators for the Economy

The “third” estimate of U.S. real gross domestic product (GDP) for the second quarter of 2021 expanded 6.7 percent at an annual rate. The strong growth in the second quarter largely reflected a strong surge in consumer spending, which was boosted by significant injections of federal relief money. U.S. nonfarm employment showed a disappointing gain, adding only 194,000 jobs in September. The largest job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, adding 74,000 jobs. Government education employment posted the largest loss, down by 161,000, as the COVID-19 pandemic distorted the normal seasonal buildup and layoff patterns. Retail sales in August posted a surprising gain of 0.7 percent month-over-month, despite a sharp drop of 10.7 percent in auto and truck sales. Retail sales for non-store retailers jumped by 5.3 percent over the same period, implying a change of consumer behavior. The Federal Reserve, nonetheless, expects to begin tapering in the end of 2021 and slowly raising rates beginning in 2022.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 14 DAYS AGO