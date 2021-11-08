CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Penn Reportedly Struggling After Leila George Filed For Divorce? Actor Blames Himself Instead [Report]

By Kate Hill
enstarz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Penn is rumored to be struggling with life and blaming himself for it, after his former wife Leila George finalized their separation and served him the divorce papers. Some tabloids are speculating that the actor felt "punched in the gut" after receiving their divorce documents from none other than his...

www.enstarz.com

Comments / 74

FREE/USA
7d ago

The guy just don't know how to act normal. HIS REPUTATION IS TERRIBLE...AND RUMORS HIS COCKY ATTITUDE SHOULD COME DOWN A FEW NOTCHES...HE'S NOT A VERY GOOD LOOKING MAN TO BEGIN WITH ...HE SHOULD AT LEAST TRY AND CHANGE OR SEEK TREATMENT.

Reply(11)
25
Rasks Mom
6d ago

Move to Venezuela Sean, remember, you backed the socialist Charvez & said it was much better? They eat their dogs now.

Reply
8
jb
7d ago

Number one: proof read because this story is a mess. Number two: who cares. Number three: he probably socked her.

Reply
7
