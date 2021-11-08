CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensenville, IL

Suburban Chicago officer hospitalized after weekend shooting

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A man charged with shooting a suburban Chicago police officer multiple times has been ordered jailed without bond as the officer remained hospitalized with serious injuries.

The shooting happened about 1 a.m. Saturday after Bensenville Officer Steven Kotlewski arrived at an apartment where the mother of 21-year-old Kiante Tyler wanted help in getting him to leave, the Daily Herald reported.

According to audio of body camera video played Sunday before a DuPage County judge, Kotlewski was speaking with Tyler’s mother when shots began being fired. Authorities said Tyler fired at least 10 shots, wounding Kotlewski in both legs, the upper arm and back, damaging his spine, liver and a kidney.

Kotlewski’s father-in-law, Dave Stachura, said the officer remained intubated Sunday after eight hours on Saturday but was conscious and communicating via pen and paper.

The DuPage County state’s attorney has charged Tyler with attempted murder and aggravated battery of a police officer. A judge on Sunday ordered Tyler held without bail.

Assistant Public Defender Steve Dalton said Tyler’s mother and aunts told him Tyler’s behavior had changed in August, but that he had not been evaluated or treated for a mental illness. Dalton said Tyler’s family wanted him to undergo a mental-health evaluation.

