NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National STEM/STEAM Day

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It’s National STEM Day, a day to remind everyone of the importance of learning science, technology, engineering and mathematics in our daily lives. However, for too long, this space has been dominated by men and has had a lack of diversity. “So Nailstry is an app-based measurement tool, we utilize artificial intelligence and machine learning to quickly detect and measure the user’s fingernails,” said Aurelia Edwards, founder of Nailstry. That’s right, you no longer have to guess your nail size, artificial intelligence does it for you. “It doesn’t have to all be sitting behind a computer and knowing how...

