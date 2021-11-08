CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National STEM/STEAM Day

kxnet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScience and technology are critical to our future. Plus they are just plain cool!. That’s why STEM and STEAM education have become increasingly popular. For those of you who aren’t familiar...

www.kxnet.com

San Angelo LIVE!

Celebrate National STEM Day With A Spaghetti Tower

SAN ANGELO, TX –– In order to celebrate National STEM Day, the San Angelo Independent School is offering families an at-home challenge. The challenge, known as the Spaghetti Tower, challenges students to build the tallest structure possible that will support a marshmallow. Using 20 sticks of dry spaghetti, 1 yard...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX59

Engineers bring awareness to STEM careers ahead of National STEM Day

INDIANAPOLIS — National STEM Day is Monday, November 8, and is meant to bring awareness and celebrate careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. In 2019, Census Bureau estimates showed nearly 10.8 million workers in STEM occupations. Three of those work here in central Indiana and bring awareness and give advice to those working or […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Eyewitness News

Students celebrate National STEM Day by learning

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Monday was National STEM Day. It was a day meant to inspire students to explore science, technology, engineering and math activities and careers. Channel 3 visited a daycare in Cromwell, which demonstrated how students were given a head start in STEM lessons. When people hear the...
CROMWELL, CT
kingsvillerecord.com

Five ways to re-engage children for National STEAM Day

(BPT) - After an international study in 2006 placed the United States near the bottom for scientific knowledge, STEM concepts became a priority. And, Nov. 8 became what’s now known as National STEAM Day. While every National STEAM Day brings engagement in STEAM top of mind, this year it is more important than ever. The need for STEAM skills is clear, but after months of disrupted learning and low engagement, it can be challenging to get students engaged in their learning again.
KIDS
CBS Miami

National STEM Day: Inside The World of Beauty Tech

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It’s National STEM Day, a day to remind everyone of the importance of learning science, technology, engineering and mathematics in our daily lives. However, for too long, this space has been dominated by men and has had a lack of diversity. “So Nailstry is an app-based measurement tool, we utilize artificial intelligence and machine learning to quickly detect and measure the user’s fingernails,” said Aurelia Edwards, founder of Nailstry. That’s right, you no longer have to guess your nail size, artificial intelligence does it for you. “It doesn’t have to all be sitting behind a computer and knowing how...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWLP 22News

Thanksgiving-themed activities for National STEM Education Day

(Mass Appeal) – STEM/STEAM is one of the most important aspects of education today. With November 8th being National STEM day, we invited our friend Dr. Megan Allen from The Community Classroom to demonstrate fun, hands-on activities that will help your children learn. Check out the directions and materials used...
energy.gov

Water Power Technologies Office Celebrates STEM on National STEM Day and Every Day

Water Power Technologies Office Celebrates STEM on National STEM Day and Every Day. November 8th is National STEM Day and, though an unofficial holiday, the theme is an important one for the Water Power Technologies Office (WPTO) within the Department of Energy (DOE). STEM disciplines, or the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, are critical to understanding our world and developing solutions to complex challenges. If not for our nation’s STEM-educated workforce, the U.S. could not develop the solutions we need to advance clean energy technologies and address climate change.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Arts
csmd.edu

CSM Recognizes National STEM Day by Celebrating Students & Highlighting its STEM Guided Pathways

CSM Recognizes National STEM Day by Celebrating Students & Highlighting its STEM Guided Pathways. The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) celebrates its STEM students and programs today on National STEM Day – and every day – while continuing to grow a broad list of courses, certificates and stackable credentials to help students – and professionals – excel in high-demand STEM careers.
LA PLATA, MD
hometownsevier.com

Alcatraz East Crime Museum to Host Annual Graffiti Art Contest and National STEM Day

PIGEON FORGE, Tennessee (November 4, 2021) – Alcatraz East Crime Museum is hosting their Annual Graffiti Art Contest on November 6, 2021. The art contest will help celebrate this year’s National STEM Day, in addition to variety of other science related interactive opportunities. The public is invited to watch the artists as they create their graffiti, with a viewing area located in the museum parking lot. The art contest will be held from 8 am to noon. There will be judges, as well as prizes awarded to the winners.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
newsdakota.com

National Buffalo Museum Celebrates National Bison Day Saturday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – November 6th is National Bison Day, celebrating the United States National Mammal. To celebrate, the National Buffalo Museum will be offering free admission to all guests on Saturday, November 6th. This will be visitor’s final opportunity to view I AM BISON, an installation art show by...
JAMESTOWN, ND
WTHI

Locals celebrate National Bison Day

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - November is Native American Heritage Month. And to celebrate people gathered at the square in Sullivan with music and shared some of their cultures. Now in addition to November being Native American Heritage Month, Saturday is also National Bison Day. This day holds a special meaning...
SULLIVAN, IN
ltu.edu

Detroit, Southfield middle school students celebrate National STEM Day by making LED circuits

SOUTHFIELD—The coronavirus pandemic curtailed the in-person activities of Lawrence Technological University’s Marburger STEM Center, the clearinghouse for the university’s K-12 STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) outreach, initiatives, and programming. But now, after nearly 18 months of virtual events, face-to-face activities are back. The Marburger STEM Center team celebrated National...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
vt.edu

Entrepreneurship celebrated on National Entrepreneurs Day

After working in the same career for 25 years and going through two rounds of acquisitions, Julie Bishop felt an urge to explore a different path. Yes, she had enjoyed the perks: good checks, quality benefits, and a nice retirement plan. Yet Bishop, who graduated with a master’s degree in food science and technology from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech in 1992, wanted something new and exciting. Those feelings brought her to a career crossroads.
BLACKSBURG, VA
adafruit.com

Happy National STEM Day 2021 #STEMDay #STEAMDay #NationalSTEMDay

Today, November 8, is National STEM Day. This is a great opportunity to encourage, explore and experiment with STEM. This year the Lowell Observatory will have a presention on shrinking the STEM gap. Check it out here!. NASA has Ten Ways to Celebrate National STEM Day with NASA and Dicovery...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
WTRF- 7News

Happy National STEM Day!

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Schools and universities all across the country are making an all out attempt to inspire students in science, technology, engineering and math. National STEM Day is celebrated on November 8 each year as a way to call attention to the great number of opportunities available those fields According to the […]
WEST LIBERTY, WV
cbs4indy.com

Engineers bring awareness to STEM careers ahead of National STEM Day

INDIANAPOLIS — National STEM Day is Monday, November 8, and is meant to bring awareness and celebrate careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. In 2019, Census Bureau estimates showed nearly 10.8 million workers in STEM occupations. Three of those work here in central Indiana and bring awareness and give...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

