Issimo unveils a novel version of Monopoly that is inspired by all things Italy

When I mentioned that my feet were itching again, I already said the destination wouldn't be far. In Europe, luckily, you needn't go far to see loads of interesting things. It's what I love about the continent. It's so diverse! And a lot of it I haven't explored, always concentrating on the far away. Jenni and I had various plans when we first started talking about a trip together. Morocco was mentioned, but with Covid and the country shutting it's borders at short notice, we decided it perhaps wasn't quite the time yet. I thought about Spain, particularly the south, Grenada, Cordoba that way. I haven't seen those places yet, and I figured now might be the right time, with less tourists. And then it became Italy! Easier to reach from Jenni, and cheaper to reach as well. A direct train to Milan for 45 euro's.

