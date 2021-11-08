CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Issimo unveils a novel version of Monopoly that is inspired by all things Italy

By Ekta Joshi
luxurylaunches.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday season is approaching, and what better time than now to play board games gleefully! And on this note, giving connoisseurs a chance to enjoy a new version of Monopoly is Issimo, the digital branch of the Pellicano Hotels Group. Together, Issimo and the makers of the iconic board game...

luxurylaunches.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Michael Gove eyes a Northern ‘Renaissance’, inspired by Italy’s most brutal noblemen

Michael Gove’s “levelling up” plans are inspired by a family of early modern Italian aristocrats renowned for their innovation and brutality, it has been reported. The Housing Secretary is said to have told Cabinet colleagues that he hopes to emulate the “Medici Effect”, a theory of the development of early modern Florence under which business, political and cultural hubs interacted to produce economic growth, in the north of England.
U.K.
aithority.com

Wayfair Unveils Wayfair On Air, A Video Commerce Experience That Brings Entertainment, Ideas, And Inspiration To Shopping For All Things Home

Episodes feature a roster of creators sharing exclusive deals, helpful design ideas, and clever solutions for all home furnishing categories. Wayfair Inc. one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, announced the launch of Wayfair On Air, an immersive video commerce experience that helps consumers discover their favorite products across every room in the home. Available on the Wayfair app, Wayfair On Air brings entertainment, ideas, and inspiration to the brand’s seamless mobile shopping experience, with new episodes launching daily throughout the week.
INTERNET
travelblog.org

And then there was Italy

When I mentioned that my feet were itching again, I already said the destination wouldn't be far. In Europe, luckily, you needn't go far to see loads of interesting things. It's what I love about the continent. It's so diverse! And a lot of it I haven't explored, always concentrating on the far away. Jenni and I had various plans when we first started talking about a trip together. Morocco was mentioned, but with Covid and the country shutting it's borders at short notice, we decided it perhaps wasn't quite the time yet. I thought about Spain, particularly the south, Grenada, Cordoba that way. I haven't seen those places yet, and I figured now might be the right time, with less tourists. And then it became Italy! Easier to reach from Jenni, and cheaper to reach as well. A direct train to Milan for 45 euro's.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Hotels#Rome#Italian#The Lo Scoglio Restaurant#The Hotel Il Pellicano#Bellini Travels Italy#The Italian Monopoly
The Independent

Ryanair passenger forced to spend night at airport in thunderstorm for not having Covid test she did not need

Two Ryanair passengers were forced to spend the night outside Rome’s Ciampino airport after the airline refused to allow them access to their flight home.Becky MacInnes-Clark and her partner Kurt Finch, from Suffolk, were booked on the Thursday evening Ryanair flight from the Italian capital to London Stansted.Ms MacInnes-Clark, who had a valid passenger locator form and was fully vaccinated, said that a Ryanair ground staff representative insisted that she needed a negative Covid test taken in the previous 48 hours before travelling back to the UK.This requirement was dropped by the UK government in October for passengers who have been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
95.5 FM WIFC

Italy’s OVS to run all 11 Gap Inc stores in Italy

MILAN (Reuters) – Gap Inc and OVS said on Wednesday they had agreed the Italian clothing retailer will acquire and run as a franchise the 11 stores the U.S. apparel group owns in Italy. The deal is expected to close in February, the two companies said, without giving financial details.
BUSINESS
luxurylaunches.com

Lancome unveils make-up collection inspired by Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’

If you haven’t binge-watched Emily in Paris all through the lockdown, you sure missed out on a whole lot of fun! With all the berets, pastries, handsome chefs, and more, the French reverie made for a perfect pastime. And while we sure loved the Netflix show, Lancome wasn’t one to be left behind either!
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Telegraph

Melting Alpine glacier reveals hidden WW1 tunnels and bunker

On a wind-blasted rocky ridge high up at 9,500ft (2,900 metres) on the Italian-Swiss border, amid fields of snow and ice, a hole about the size of a suitcase leads into a darkened chamber. Military historian Giovanni Cadioli wriggles in backwards, his head torch revealing an extraordinary scene that has...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Dog Stays a Puppy the Longest

Puppies, according to some experts, age at different rates. One set of experts even offers a puppy age calculator that allows owners to estimate how long they can expect their dogs to stay puppies. 24/7 Tempo set out to identify the breed that stays a puppy the longest. We compiled the list based on a […]
PETS
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
RESTAURANTS
countryliving.com

10 best behaved dog breeds revealed

The top 10 best behaved dog breeds have been revealed, with the loyal Korean Jindo Dog taking the top spot. New research conducted by Protect My Paws analysed Instagram hashtags to find out which pups are better behaved than others — and the results may surprise you. Native to the South Korean island of Jindo, Korean Jindo pups are a national treasure, scoring a positive 75.86% in the study.
PETS
whowhatwear

I Rarely Shop for Clothes on Amazon, But These 29 Finds Are Changing That

I'll be honest: When I get the itch to shop for something new to wear, I rarely go to Amazon. My first instinct is instead to open up tabs at retailers like H&M, Mango, and Zara, where I'm pretty much guaranteed to uncover a trove of trendy and affordable thrills that will satisfy my shopping urge at that moment. If I do find myself scrolling through Amazon's fashion section, it's usually because I'm looking to get my more boring purchases out of the way like stocking up on my everyday hair accessories or going for a re-up on the specific ankle socks I like (I said boring, didn't I?).
BEAUTY & FASHION
luxurylaunches.com

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is selling his private Boeing 767 jet – It has a massive lounge, three spacious bedrooms, and even a reading room.

Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich, also best known as the owner of the English Premier League football club, Chelsea F.C., is all set to sell his luxury ride – the private Boeing 767-300ER (registered as P4-MES). Yes, that’s right!. Known as ‘Bandit’ (for the black stripes painted around the cockpit windows...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RideApart

Yamaha Europe Unveils 2022 XSR900 With Grand Prix-Inspired Livery

French motorcycle racer Christian Sarron rode for the Sonauto-Yamaha Grand Prix squad for 15 seasons (1976-1990). Together, Sarron and Team Blue competed in the 250cc, 350cc, and 500cc classes. In 1983, the rider finished the season as vice-champion on the TZ250 and achieved two third-place finishes (1985 and 1989) in the rider's championship with the YZR500. However, Sarron’s crowning achievement will always be his 1984 250cc World Championship.
CARS
luxurylaunches.com

Supercarblondie is shocked to receive a ticket from the Italian police while filming a ridiculously cool Lamborghini concept car outside a church.

Supercar Blondie is quite possibly one of the luckiest people on this earth, at least for automobile enthusiasts like me. In addition to all the latest and greatest cars to hit the market, the celebrated social media influencer also gets invites from manufacturers to check out their wild concept cars. A few weeks ago, Sergi Galiano from her team got the exclusive opportunity to get his hands on the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concepts. In the latest video, Supercar Blondie, aka Alexandra Hirschi, got an invitation from Lamborghini to cover the Terzo Millennio concept that was showcased for the first time in 2017 as a preview of the brand’s evolving design DNA and its electric future. However, while filming the walkaround of the concept car in front of a beautiful church somewhere in Italy, cops showed up to write the influencer a ticket.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy