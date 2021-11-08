CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Faun Flora drifts into a dreamlike state on ‘See You At The Funeral’

By Michael O'Connor Marotta
vanyaland.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaun Flora is helping us approach a difficult moment through a new lens of beauty and appreciation. The Phoenix artist recently unveiled her new single, a dream-pop synth lullaby titled “See You At The Funeral,” released October 29, and the atmospheric track explores the idea...

vanyaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
vanyaland.com

MonaVeli and Tsu Surf put fake love on blast with new single ‘TRUTH’

That droning beep you’re hearing right about now is MonaVeli’s bullshit detector going absolutely haywire. The Boston rapper readies a radar for fake love on her new single “TRUTH,” a blistering collaboration with fellow East Coast emcee Tsu Surf. The Humbeats-produced track dropped yesterday (November 8), unveiling another entry in MonaVeli’s methods for musical success business-minded catalogue.
BOSTON, MA
vanyaland.com

Little Boots reaches out and touches someone on her dance-pop ‘Landline’

Back in September we reconnected with the legendary Little Boots, who was rising high atop the disco dance floor with the metallic electronic-pop bop “Silver Balloons”. Today (November 12), Victoria Hesketh is back with a dance party connection through “Landline,” out via her own imprint On Repeat Records, and it’s a throwback track with a throwback vibe to all those damn phone calls we used to make growing up in the ’90s. There’s lots to love about this one, but really, it’s all about that bass n’ piano.
MUSIC
Popculture

Rock Band Apologizes After Going Viral for Live Concert Urination on Fan

Brass Against, a cover band that performs unique takes on songs by Rage Against the Machine, Tool, Black Sabbath and other groups, apologized on Twitter Friday after a viral video showed their lead singer urinating on a fan during a performance. In the middle of a performance of Rage Against the Machine's "Wake Up" at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida Thursday night, Sophia Urista urinated on a willing fan's face. A video of the disgusting scene went viral.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Atmospheric
vanyaland.com

The ‘Silent Night’ trailer is here to spoil Christmas

Here’s a situation that we can imagine happening with a lot of folks this holiday season: It’s been a full two years since your last celebration with your extended family. Normally you’d be annoyed and stressed out, but the general sadness of 2020 has made you more appreciative of everything about the holidays, and you find yourself missing the little things, like your uncle’s laugh or your nephew’s over-enthusiastic exposition babble about Star Wars characters or the sweet, sweet smell of sweet potato casserole in the oven. So, you gear up to go, and 15 minutes into this supposedly peaceful gathering of loved ones, a shouting match breaks out over whether or not Big Bird is a communist. The ham goes flying, the turkey is burned, and you find yourself bummed and mad all over again. Well, Silent Night, a horror-comedy about the end of the world encroaching on a family-and-friends Christmas dinner party, might be just what the doctor ordered. RLJE and AMC dropped the trailer for the film earlier on Wednesday, and we think it’ll put you in the holiday spirit. Or at least the one you had in 2019.
MOVIES
CBS Boston

Journey Coming To Boston On ‘Freedom Tour 2022’ For Concert With Billy Idol

BOSTON (CBS) — The TD Garden is getting ready to rock next February. Journey is coming to Boston next year, and the band will be joined by special guest Billy Idol on the “Freedom Tour 2022.” The concert is set for February 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. JUST ANNOUNCED: @JourneyOfficial is back! Come see them on the Freedom Tour 2022 with very special guest @BillyIdol at TD Garden on February 28. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am. Come rock with us! pic.twitter.com/t09z2WIZ8f — TD Garden (@tdgarden) November 15, 2021 “It’s that time — time to get back to where we are used to being — on stage! We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible,” guitarist Neal Schon said in a statement. “The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon, friends.” Click here for more ticket information.
BOSTON, MA
thefocus.news

RIP Heath Freeman: Death of actor shocks industry

Heath Freeman’s death became known after Shanna Moakler posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to honour the actor and producer. News of Heath Freeman’s passing surprised fans since it has only been confirmed by model Shanna Moakler. She posted a photo alongside the actor captioned with:. “Heartbroken to hear of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Chris Daughtry’s daughter found dead, boyfriend arrested

Singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old daughter Hannah has been found dead, with the death being treated as a homicide. A report by TMZ says that Hannah’s boyfriend Bobby Jolly has been arrested by police, but they are declining to confirm whether it is in connection with her death. Revealing the news...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Richard “Dick” Evans Dies: Familiar Face On Iconic ’60s & ’70s TV Shows Was 86

Richard “Dick” Evans, who was a staple of 1960s and ’70s television, died on October 2 of cancer, his family announced today. He was 86. In his 40-year career, Evans played opposite Mia Farrow as a series regular on Peyton Place, acted opposite George C. Scott in Islands in the Stream and starred in Jack L. Warner’s final movie, Dirty Little Billy. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery And he was ubiquitous on dozens of classic shows such as Star Trek, Gunsmoke, S.W.A.T., Bonanza, The Mod Squad, Quincy ME, The A-Team, Hart to Hart, Gunsmoke and Lou Grant. Acting...
TV SHOWS
TVShowsAce

Mykelti Padron’s Husband Gone, Mom Christine Brown Saves The Day

Now that Christine Brown is a free woman, she has more time to enjoy the finer things in life. This includes spontaneous girl’s nights with her daughters. She has always been a very hands-on mother but a lifestyle change, including moving to Utah, has allowed her to indulge in a more free-spirited nature. It is also allowing her more time with her second eldest daughter, Mykelti who lives nearby. With Tony away, Christine soaked up Saturday night in the best possible way.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy