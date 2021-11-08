Intel 12th Gen Core i7-12700KF Tested With Real-World Gaming Benchmarks

"Alder Lake," Intel's family of 12th Generation processors, has arrived—and with it, a new CPU paradigm. Intel's Core i9-12900K desktop CPU ($589) leads the pack of the company's 12th Generation processors, and brings with it a whole host of upgrades and innovations to the desktops of now and tomorrow. These tick-ups include support for the new, high-speed DDR5 RAM standard, as well as an upgrade to PCI Express 5.0, on the first new motherboard platform to support the latest chips, the Intel Z690. Intel also worked closely with Microsoft to optimize the new CPUs for Windows 11, adding new scheduling features that intelligently load up the Core i9-12900K depending on which cores are being used where, and for what.
