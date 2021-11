If there’s one thing we’ve learned from TikTok, it’s that no one forgets an epic dance move. From viral choreography to joyful wedding party entrances, the dance floor has become one of the most popular wedding moments to capture in recent years—and social media has only made the stakes higher. With plenty of creative ideas and inspiration to find on the app, it's no wonder couples everywhere are upping their game and embracing intricate choreography to their favorite songs. And as the current wedding boom shows no signs of slowing down, we’re predicting even more first dance excitement in the months to come.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO