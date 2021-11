Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) has unveiled a second iteration of her bill introduced in May 2020 to help U.S, businesses including Hollywood survive the financial hit of Covid and future pandemics. Costs and risks for independent production ballooned after private insurers, hit by massive Covid claims and heavy losses, excluded communicable disease from all policies and, basically, won’t reinstate them unless they’re forced to. This second go-round of the Pandemic Risk Insurance Act, or PRIA, does just that, requiring insurers to participate in the program, administered by the Secretary of Treasury. It calls for the government to shoulder 95% of insurers’...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO