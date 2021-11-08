New vaccine mandate guidance comes with some flexibility for federal contractors

Briefs submitted to U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit this week suggest that dueling dictionary definitions could figure prominently in the legal dispute over the federal vaccine mandate for private employers. Opponents of the mandate, which the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) published last Friday, argue that it exceeds the agency's statutory authority. The Justice Department says the mandate plainly falls within the agency's powers under the Occupational Safety and Health Act. The dispute hinges largely on the meaning of key phrases in that law, which is why both sides in the 5th Circuit case did a dictionary dive, looking for definitions that bolster their arguments.

