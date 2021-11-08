New vaccine mandate guidance comes with some flexibility for federal contractors

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit has extended its stay on the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers, which the unanimous three-judge panel called "fatally flawed" and "staggeringly broad." The stay, which the court issued on Friday evening, says OSHA shall "take no steps to implement or enforce the Mandate until further court order." It is officially a preliminary pause "pending adequate judicial review of the petitioners' underlying motions for a permanent injunction." But the court left little doubt that it would grant those motions, saying "petitioners' challenges to the Mandate show a great likelihood of success on the merits."
