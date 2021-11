KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A man is facing several charges after two incidents that happened on Friday, Nov. 12, according to the Kannapolis Police Department. According to a news release from the department, officers were called to a Dollar General Store in the 400 block of Cannon Boulevard just after 6 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say a female employee at the store reported being grabbed by a man but she was able to get away. The suspect, identified as Omar Elijah Boyd, 18, reportedly left the store after the incident.

