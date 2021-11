Here at Phandroid, we’re still working on running the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro through their paces before posting our full review, but there is one issue that seems to be plaguing quite a few users out there. Some Pixel 6 Pro owners on Reddit have started noticing a weird screen flickering issue when their phones are turned off and the power button is pressed. It looks as though there’s some type of static discharge taking place, but the bulk of affected users seem to be 6 Pro owners.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO