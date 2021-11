The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are finally official after months of leaks and speculations. The two flagship phones from Google come with the new Tensor chip custom-built for the Pixel 6 series along with refreshed camera hardware. It seems like Google has finally managed to put together a true flagship phone with competitive specs and features across all departments. It’s easily one of the most anticipated phones of the year that’s got a lot of people excited. If you’re planning to get a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro for yourself and are confused as to which color to pick, here’s a list of all the available colors for both phones to make it easier for you to decide.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO