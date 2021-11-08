CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Dr. Lori Evaluates Bobby Bones' Beanie Babies Collection

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3djXzh_0cq1J7ei00

Over a week ago, Bobby Bones purchased Raymundo's bins full of Beanie Babies and Barbies for just $100. Beanie Babies are all over the news lately because they've been selling for thousands of dollars, especially some particular ones.

So we brought on Dr. Lori V , who used to be a professor at several universities including Penn State University. She has a background in Art History and museum experience. While she was a professor, people kept asking her to value their items so she stopped teaching and decided to take on appraising full time, which she has been doing since 1998. Dr. Lori has been doing appraising for so long that she has lots of stories of success and of course item fails. She shared that at a big event in the Midwest, a guy brought her a Ball canning jar glass and it said 1858 on it. She told him it was worth about $6, because that's just the year the company was established and of course, he was upset at the appraisal. Another situation, a gentleman drove 10 hours to one of her events from Rhode Island to Virginia. He brought a painting that he had purchased for $275. Turns outs, it was a real Renoir painting worth more than $2 million. While some appraisers get money off of their clients, Dr. Lori doesn't, she's only an appraiser, not a broker.

While on the virtual appraisal call, Dr. Lori took a look at all of Bones' new Beanie Babies collection . He had a few specific Beanie Babies that are worth more than others. After having Bones check all the tags on the Beanie Babies and verify some specific markings and words, she was able to let him know how much some of them were worth. In his collection is Cubby, and that Beanie Baby is worth $250 on its own. Poly Platypus is another one he had, and that particular one is worth $200. Then there is the Princess Diana Limited Edition Beanie Baby, which right now would go for about $175, but if Bones sells it next year during Princess Diana's 20-year anniversary of her death he would likely get $500 off of it. Bones had a few others that were decent value: white bear worth $50, the crab worth $35, and the Santa bear worth $25. She noted that if he tried to sell his collection as a whole, he would likely get more money with those as part of it. She also shared that her numbers are based solely on what people are paying, because people can list them at thousands of dollars, but her numbers are based on actual sale records.

If anyone is looking to purchase specialized items like Beanie Babies, Dr. Lori shared that people take her shopping with them so they don't get scammed. Some general terms though to avoid being scammed by a purchase, she said it's a good idea to do a lot of historical research on the items you are wanting to buy and have an understanding of how photography works. Things can be easily doctored so knowing how they can be doctored will benefit a buyer. She noted that if something looks too good to be true, it probably is.

Anyone looking to buy or sell special items can reach out to Dr. Lori at Drloriv.com or head over to her YouTube channel where she does live streams and people can jump on with her there as well.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Rhode Island State
Chaffee County Times

Household Collection from Dick & Lori Isenberger For All You

Household Collection from Dick & Lori Isenberger For All You QUILTERS, CRAFT GURUS and OUTDOOR ENTHUSIATS! 9355 CR 178A, Salida (Ute Heights) Friday & Saturday Nov. 5th-6th, 8:00am-3:00pm For the Quilters and Craft Enthusiasts: Literally Tons of Fabric (both yardage and Fat Quarters); notions, and thread; sewing machines (Bernina Serger, Viking Huskavarna Embroidery, Baby Lock), yarn, sewing machine cabinets, books and other crafting supplies. For the outdoor enthusiast: Hunting and fishing stuff, 3 inflatable boats, rods, reels, duck & turkey decoys; 3 sets of golf clubs, outdoor clothes, fly fishing books and full fly boxes & tackle boxes, 2-TV's, set of china. Don't Miss this Once in A Lifetime Sale!
SALIDA, CO
WGN TV

$5 thrift shop buy worth $15,000

PACIFIC NORTHWEST – A trip to the thrift shop brought one person a 3,000% return on investment. They bought a vase for $5 which, after an expert examined it, ended up being worth about $15,000. The expert determined it was a rare work of art, Loetz “Argus” glass, and designed by a famous Austrian. Heritage Auctions is putting the work up for bid on October 28th. Talk about a lucky find.
SHOPPING
thefocus.news

RIP Heath Freeman: Death of actor shocks industry

Heath Freeman’s death became known after Shanna Moakler posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to honour the actor and producer. News of Heath Freeman’s passing surprised fans since it has only been confirmed by model Shanna Moakler. She posted a photo alongside the actor captioned with:. “Heartbroken to hear of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
petapixel.com

Photographer Captures Baby Barn Owl Mid-Run

Dutch photographer Hannie Heere was photographing barn owls when she captured an adorable shot of a baby barn owl running across grass. Heere is 63-year-old and lives in the city of Dordrecht in The Netherlands. While she has always enjoyed photography throughout her life, she did not start taking it seriously until her children became adults and left home. In 2016, she began taking courses and workshops, and her primary focus has been on nature and wildlife photography.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renoir
Person
Bobby Bones
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

These dogs are very well trained, they don't shed and they're super smart

Jakes and Shakespeare lost home and their 86-year-old mom when she went to a nursing home. Now the boys are looking for a forever home together. Both are AKC-registered standard poodles, which means they are very low shedding. Jakes and Shakespeare are very smart and well trained, they will both...
PETS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Beautiful Cat Breed in the World

There are 600 million cats in the world. Just over 200 million have owners. The rest are strays. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 32 million households in America have a cat. Cats probably started living with people around 3700 years ago. Car owners can be particular about which breeds they own. Short hair […]
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Penn State University#Art History#Cubby#Beanie Baby
Outsider.com

More Than a Penny: Rare 1 Cent Piece Sells for Massive Price

You probably spend a good portion of your week planted on the couch. Actually, estimates show that the average American watches over 4 hours of TV each night. If you follow that math, it comes out to about 28 hours per week or 2 whole months of couch-lock per year. But how often do you inspect your throne? Well, it might be time to go digging through those couch cushions. Heck, maybe even invest in a metal detector. Why? Apparently, a certain penny print can rake in a lot more than you’d think. In recent years, a rare 1 cent piece went for a whopping $25k. More on that below.
SHOPPING
allthatsinteresting.com

9 Terrifying Historical Artifacts — And The Disturbing Stories Behind Them

Centuries ago in the Czech Republic, people came up with an unusual way to warn each other of upcoming droughts and famines. When the water level dropped, people marked boulders in the Elbe River. The stones, which were only visible during the droughts, became known as “hunger stones.” These ominous signs warned people in the area of a bad harvest, a food shortage, and a major crisis that was surely on the way.
SCIENCE
Reader's Digest

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to support certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use teal pumpkins during Halloween to show awareness of children’s food allergies and blue pumpkin buckets to spread awareness for autism. It’s a great way to spark conversations about issues that deserve the spotlight without seeming in your face.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
HuffingtonPost

Leopard Cub Runs For Its Life From Hyena And A Tall Savior Emerges

When a leopard cub got chased by a hungry hyena in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, it looked like curtains. (Watch the video below.) The cub was left alone by its mother in a bush at South Africa’s Kruger National Park and got sniffed out by the hyena, which sprinted at its desperate prey in a video posted by Latest Sightings on Tuesday.
ANIMALS
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy