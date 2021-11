Who will be the new lucky owner of this incredible 1970 Pontiac GTO?. 1970 was an incredible year for the classic General Motors muscle cars that we all know and love. Everything from the Chevelle to the Oldsmobile 442 seemed to morph into entirely different beasts to the mid-'60s beast that they once were. This is especially true for the GTO, which had been in its third year of second-generation styling at that point. By then, people were in love with these cars whose rounder quarter panels and sloping hood had already cemented themselves in the hearts of enthusiasts across the nation. However, nothing could compare to the Pontiac predator that dominated the dragstrip at the time. Of course, many people would love to get their hands on this excellent car, but how would you go about doing so?

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO