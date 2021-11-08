CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 60's today, rain likely on Friday

By Meteorologist Steve Knight
local21news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will be mostly sunny once again today and a little warmer as well. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60's, under mainly clear skies...

local21news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

A cold morning with a chance for snow this afternoon

(WLFI) - Good Monday morning! This morning, low temperatures are in the mid to upper 20s region-wide with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions. We will see some sunshine however more clouds will begin to move in late this morning into the afternoon. A quick-moving system will bring the chance...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Skies#Cbs
KTRE

Monday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and breezy at times today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out cool with temperatures dropping into the 40s. Sunshine and a bit of a breeze out of the south and southwest will warm things up quickly this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s. Even warmer through midweek. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons will reach near 80 degrees, feeling more like spring than fall. The next cold front arrives Wednesday night. There is a slight chance for rain late Wednesday ahead of the front and a slightly better chance along the front early Thursday morning. However, not all of East Texas will see the rain with this front. Everyone will see a cool down with highs back in the 60s for Thursday and Friday.
EAST TEXAS, PA
KLTV

Monday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and breezy at times today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out cool with temperatures dropping into the 40s. Sunshine and a bit of a breeze out of the south and southwest will warm things up quickly this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s. Even warmer through midweek. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons will reach near 80 degrees, feeling more like spring than fall. The next cold front arrives Wednesday night. There is a slight chance for rain late Wednesday ahead of the front and a slightly better chance along the front early Thursday morning. However, not all of East Texas will see the rain with this front. Everyone will see a cool down with highs back in the 60s for Thursday and Friday.
EAST TEXAS, PA
WINKNEWS.com

Sunny skies, highs in the 70s after chilly start

Temperatures will return to the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. This begins a slow warm-up that will have our temperatures above average again by the week’s end. As temperatures rise back into the 80s, so will our humidity and rain chances. Rain chances will return on Thursday and stick with us into the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Victoria Advocate

Sunny week ahead, with temperatures dropping Thursday

Victoria is likely to see sunny weather this week. Temperatures will remain mild until Wednesday, with highs in the lower 80s and lows around 60, according to the National Weather Service. Cooler weather is expected to arrive Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s and lows around 50. Monday will...
VICTORIA, TX
KHON2

Drier weather patterns are expected this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Unsettled weather conditions will linger this morning as we transition back towards a drier weather pattern by Tuesday. Light background east to southeast winds will continue with local-scale land and sea breezes over each island through Wednesday. Light to moderate trade winds will return for Thursday and Friday. Mostly fair weather conditions […]
HONOLULU, HI
WKRG

Sunny pattern continues with warming temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It is a beautiful start to the work week as we inch closer and closer to Thanksgiving Week. A roller coaster ride in temperatures looks to come our way this week. High pressure remains the dominant weather feature for the Southeast and the Gulf Coast. The...
MOBILE, AL
manchesterinklink.com

Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and windy today, high of 47

Today: Mostly sunny with a cold wind. High 47 (feel like 38) Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph. Tonight: Clearing and cold. Low 27 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 49 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph. Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable. Thursday: Milder with...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: A Tuesday Warmup Coming, But Temperatures Drop Again Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A passing flurry will be possible Monday night – otherwise, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky. (Credit: CBS 2) We’ll start off Tuesday cold with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, but we’ll be dry. A combination of a partly cloudy sky and a breezy southeast wind will boost temperatures into the low 50s on Tuesday. (Credit: CBS 2) That is about 20 degrees warmer than Monday’s highs in the 30s. Rain chances will return Tuesday night ahead of a cold front that arrives Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday will be recorded ahead of the front in the mid-50s, then falling temperatures are expected through the afternoon. Scattered showers are likely on Wednesday, especially during the morning hours. Rainfall amounts will range from a quarter of an inch to a half inch. A few isolated locations may see slightly more than that. (Credit: CBS 2) Overall, it will be much colder starting Thursday with highs in the 40s through the weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low of 32. Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and milder. High of 53. Wednesday: Rain likely, with falling temperatures in the afternoon. High of 57.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: From Near Record Heat To Feeling Like Winter, Get Ready For Temperature Whiplash!

DENVER (CBS4) – After very mild weekend, temperatures on Colorado’s Front Range will soar even higher to start the week. Record high temperatures may be broken Monday afternoon before a blast of winter-like weather quickly arrives for the the middle of the week. Denver’s existing record high temperature for Nov. 15 is 78 degrees set in 1942. That record is likely safe but the metro area should be close and it’s possible other records along the Front Range could fall. (source: CBS) The very warm weather for Monday comes after a very mild weekend for November. Looking ahead to Tuesday, it won’t be...
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: 20 Degrees Warmer On Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Flurries and light snow showers taper off by Monday evening and skies become partly cloudy. The low for Monday night is 33. (Credit: CBS 2) Temperatures will be running 20 degrees warmer on Tuesday as highs reach into the middle 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Rain arrives ahead of the cold front Wednesday. The morning high is 57, and then temperatures will fall through the day. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Temperatures Linger Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Wintry weather has moved out, but the cold continues for now. Another cold morning in #Chicago. Wind chills in the teens for some. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/LFK61aoA8h — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 15, 2021 A brisk Monday morning with wind chills in the teens and 20s. The rest of the day holds for a mostly cloudy sky with highs only touching near 40°. A passing flurry or snow shower is possible at times. Tuesday brings rebounding temperatures into the 50s
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Snow Chances, Cold Conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Well, if you had forgotten what snow looks like, this weekend was for you. The good news is that in most places snow was light with no accumulation and few if any slick spots being reported. There are exceptions to the rule though, like up in the Laurels, where they have seen some minor accumulations. I have snow coming to an end for most places by 9:00 a.m. at the latest. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The only exception will be places north of I-80 where temperatures remain cold enough for snow along with conditions that appear to be conducive for lake...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy