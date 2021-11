You’ve got a student, let’s call them student A, who has finished the worksheet before you’ve even had chance to finish handing it round to the entire class. And then there’s another student, student B, at the back, who isn’t even sure how to tackle it at all. Not an ideal situation, right? Unfortunately, it sometimes happens and it can be a worry for all TEFL teachers (not just new ones). So, what do you do? Do you leave student A to sit there and twiddle their thumbs whilst the rest of the class catches up, or move on and leave poor old student B to keep their fingers crossed and hope for the best? Neither seems great, right?

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO