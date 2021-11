Don't be surprise if all my holiday shopping lists must include a product from Dua Lipa's new collection. The singer released a limited-edition merchandise collection ahead of the holidays and it's filled with all the cozy products one could possibly need. We're talking crewneck sweatshirts, cute sweatpants, colorful beanies, and so much more! The full collection is available for preorder now and expected to ship in early December. Dua's fans and followers can even spot her pet goats in the merch. And because we know you're wondering — the super cute illustrations were done by Seoul-based illustrator and animator Seoyoung.

