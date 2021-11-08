CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

The One Thing a Trainer Says You Should *Always* Do During Upper Body Exercises

By Allie Flinn
Well+Good
Well+Good
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gP0bw_0cq1EY3D00

As any trainer worth their Bala Bangles will tell you, the most important part of an exercise is your form. Proper form ensures that you are doing the movement effectively and safely. And when it comes to upper body exercises, there's one major thing Simone de la Rue, founder of Body By Simone, wants you to do. "Always think about really bracing down in engaging your core in any overhead press or any upper body workout," says de la Rue. This is important because engaging your core helps you have more power and stability.

De la Rue shares this tidbit during this week's episode of Well+Good's Trainer of the Month Club, which features an arms-and-back workout that can be scaled for all fitness levels. It consists of six movements, each done for 10 reps. She recommends that beginners do one round, and people at an intermediate or advanced level do two to three rounds. She uses five-pound weights in the workout, but says you can go heavier or lighter depending on your skill level.

Ready to put this tip into action? Watch the video and follow along with the movements below.

Upper body workout with Simone de la Rue

1. Overhead press

Start in a standing position with your feet about hip-width distance apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. There should be a slight bend in your knees. Engage your core and lift your arms into a goalpost position. Press your arms overhead, then lower then back down to that same goalpost position.

2. Overhead press to chest squeeze

Perform an overhead press by starting from a goal post position and pushing your weights up overhead so that they're parallel to your body. Return to the goalpost position, bring your elbows in to "kiss" each other in front of your chest, then move them back out again.

3. Shoulder scaption

Start in a standing position with your feet about hip-width distance apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing each other. There should be a slight bend in your knees. Place your dumbbells onto your quads, engage your core, and lift your arms out into a "V" position. Don't go any higher than shoulder height. Bring your hands back down so that your weights are resting on your quads, making sure that you don't lean backward.

4. Reverse fly

Start with your feet together and a bend in your knees. Squeeze your knees together, then tilt forward at your waist. Bring your arms in front of your body. "Now imagine you're drawing some nice wings and you open up, you hold at the top of your range for a second, and you bring it down and squeeze," says de la Rue. "There should be no strain in the neck and shoulders that any time when you lift up and hold and down."

5. Bent-over row

Start with your feet together and a bend in your knees. Squeeze your knees together, then tilt forward at your waist. Bring your arms in front of your body and drive your elbows back behind you, keeping your arms close to your sides. Pause for a second at the top of the movement, then return your arms to the starting position.

6. Tricep extension

Start with your feet together and a bend in your knees. Squeeze your knees together, then tilt forward at your waist. Bring your arms in front of your body. Curl your arms up toward your chest, pause for a second, then straighten them as you extend them back behind you. Bring your arms back to the top of the movement.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

This Beginner Dumbbell Move Unlocks Years of Tension in Your Shoulders and Back

If you spend eight hours a day hunched over a computer, chances are you've started to feel its effects on your upper body. In addition to causing the obvious back pain, poor posture can also lead to a tightening in your chest, which is why you need to give both areas a little extra TLC as a means of combatting discomfort. For a single exercise that does it all, try the classic bent-over row.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

The T-Test Is a Measure of Agility—Here’s How To Do It, According to a Trainer

You may think you know if you’re in shape or not based on how you stack up to your circle of friends or the person working out next to you in the gym or on a leaderboard. But this type of comparison is not only the thief of joy, it's also not really an accurate measure of your fitness level. A better bet is to perform tests that gauges various markers of performance, such as endurance, speed, flexibility, and core strength. Another to consider is the T-test for agility.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overhead Press#Upper Body#Lower Body#Discounts#Body By Simone#De La Rue#Simone De La Rue 1
EatThis

Want a Flatter Stomach? Do These 4 Exercises Every Morning, Trainer Says

Many of my clients come to me with a common fitness goal: They want to lose fat, build muscle, and get a flatter stomach. In order to get a flatter stomach, you have to be doing the right things consistently: Strength training, eating at a calorie deficit, and getting in your daily steps. If you don't do any of those things, then you're not going to slim down your waistline—no matter how many crunches, situps, and side bends you perform.
WORKOUTS
shefinds

The Popular Supplement You Should Stop Taking If You Suffer From Insomnia

Poor sleep is unfortunately a very common experience for people in our society. According to the Sleep Foundation, approximately half of all Americans report feeling sleepy throughout the day regularly, and about 35.2% of American adults sleep less than seven hours per night. If you have difficulty sleeping regularly, it could be a sign that you have insomnia. Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that can be defined by either not being able to fall asleep at all, or falling asleep and waking up repeatedly in the middle of the night.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
EatThis

Do These Simple Exercises to Keep Your Weight Down for Good, Trainer Says

When it comes to managing your weight and keeping it down, you have to maintain an energy balance. This means eating healthy food, not going above your maintenance calories (your bodyweight times 15), and incorporating strength training and cardio conditioning into your regular exercise routine. Many people believe that the...
WORKOUTS
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Stretch Out Your Upper Back? 6 Stretches

Stretching out your upper back can help alleviate some of the stiffness that comes with sitting at a desk all day. Upper back pain is most often caused by poor posture and muscle imbalances in the shoulder blades, which result in muscle soreness and tension. Gentle stretching can help you regain mobility and balance and increase blood flow to affected areas. Stretching can also help you relax as you recover from upper back pain.
WORKOUTS
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Prevent Heartburn When Exercising?

Acid reflux or heartburn occurs when the stomach from your acid moves back to the esophagus. It's the tube through which food passes down to the stomach. You will feel a sour liquid in your mouth along with irritation in the esophagus. If you're experiencing heartburn frequently, you should speak...
WORKOUTS
backpacker.com

Yes, Hikers Need Strong Upper Bodies. These Exercises Can Help

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Most backpackers prioritize training the legs for upcoming adventures, and rightfully so. However, hikers shouldn’t neglect exercises for the upper body: Strong arms, shoulders, and back muscles help improve posture, which can reduce tension headaches and shoulder aches from carrying a heavy load. Perform this simple upper-body workout to boost your strength and avoid bothersome upper-body pain on the trail.
WORKOUTS
barbend.com

The 12 Best Bodyweight Cardio Exercises You Should Be Doing

When you hear the word cardio your thoughts might drift to the drudgery of a treadmill or elliptical. Cardio in lifting circles is often thought of as a dirty word, but improving your cardio has a wide range of benefits including improved conditioning and recovery from resistance training. The best...
WORKOUTS
SPY

4 Easy Mobility Exercises for Your Entire Body That Anyone Can Do

Aside from burning fat or building strength, improving range of motion remains one of the most popular fitness goals. We’d all like to be a little more limber and flexible, regardless of whether or not we’re an athlete looking to maximize performance. This rings particularly true for those of us sequestered to long days at our home office, working remotely and trading our daily commutes and step counts of years’ past for something a little more solitary. Mobility — your joints’ ability to traverse their range of motion without any issues — is a critical component in our overall physical health,...
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

This No-Jumping Cardio Sculpt Workout Will Have You Looking at Planks in a Whole New Light

The mid-day slump is real. If you're on the hunt for a cure to the 2 p.m. blues that won't take too long but will also reinvigorate your mind and get your blood pumping enough to battle the rest of your work load, try doing a quick workout set. Munsch Del Farra previously told Well+Good that "morning and midday workouts...increase your energy levels for the whole day, and increase your dopamine and serotonin, which can improve your mood and decrease anxiety." Sold yet? On the latest episode of Good Moves, The Ness founder and trainer, Colette Dong, takes us through a 10-minute, no-jumping cardio sculpt workout that is just the ticket for a lunch break energy boost.
WORKOUTS
POPSUGAR

Trainers Want You to Start Doing These 12 Exercises to Strengthen and Stabilize Your Core

Fitness professionals have varying opinions on how individuals should train for optimal health, but one thing they all agree on is the importance of a strong core, which you can get from core stability exercises. You've probably seen info about core strength on Instagram or heard your favorite instructor refer to it as you hold a plank for what seems like eternity, but you may not know exactly what having a strong core means.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

Here’s What Happens To Your Body When You Actually Stretch Every Day

No matter how many times you hear a fitness trainer sing the praises of stretching, it's an easy part of your recovery routine to dismiss. (There are dishes to wash! Work to do! A 10-step beauty routines to get through!) But just like other daily rituals that reward you over time, taking the time to care for your muscles pays off in the long run. To get more clarity on why, I asked an expert why you should stretch every day (or, okay, at least try to).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

Ready for a New Beginning? This 27-Minute Yoga Flow Will Help You Create the Space You Need

Ready for the understatement of the century? Life moves fast. That makes it all too easy to get stuck in a rut of the same old, same old because, as they say: "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." But what if you're ready for a change? The first step is creating space to let newness in. Whether you're hoping to switch up your career, your dating life, your daily habits, or even your lease on life, BK Yoga Club co-founder Paris Alexandra has built a 27-minute yoga flow to help get you there. On the latest episode of Good Moves, learn how to push yourself out of your comfort zone and open your body up to new beginnings, while you work up a sweat.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Look Good and Perform Like a Hero – 10 Alternative Exercises to Build Muscle and Transform your Upper Body

The following 10 movements are alternative exercises are all functional bodybuilding movements, working to achieve both aesthetics and performance. Want to look good and move well? Functional Bodybuilding is an approach to training that can be used a little or a lot to increase strength, correct imbalances, improve movement quality, and help you gain comfort and confidence in a variety of positions, without sacrificing aesthetics.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
954K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy