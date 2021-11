Lonzo Ball got into specifics of the Bulls’ win over the Dallas Mavericks. He also shared his thoughts on the Bulls’ fast start to the season and where they go from here. To start, Ball recapped the electric Zach Lavine 360 dunk that ignited the crowd at the end of the game. Ball made a pass fellow Chicago thrower Justin Fields would have been proud of. He credited Alex Caruso with starting the play by getting a steal. Ball knows plays like these get the building going. “At the end of the day it is just 2 points, but it sparks us on the court, sparks the fans, and energy in there is great,” he said.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO