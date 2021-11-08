3 Lifestyle Practices To Become A Healthier Entrepreneur

Type 1 diabetes is often known as childhood diabetes, but it can strike adults as well. Robin Arzón, Peloton vice president of fitness programming and instructor, was diagnosed right before she was preparing to run an ultramarathon and told Cheddar she had to learn how to keep herself healthy in order to continue her fit lifestyle. She has partnered with Gvoke HypoPen, which she says she uses to manage extreme low blood sugar episodes and recognized that mental health plays a component in keeping her going, especially on tough days. "The reality is that I've had to learn about tenacity since that diagnosis and today, literally every single day, I'm needing to choose that forward is a pace and that the finish line is going to be mine no matter what," said Arzón. The fitness instructor also discussed her upcoming children's book "Strong Mama" slated to release in January.

