Dry and warm stretch continues into early week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With morning snow and rain in the forecast, a concern for drivers was what type of condition roadways would be in.
Early Monday morning, conditions near Mt. Nebo Road were showing only wet roads.
Parkway North near the Mt. Nebo Road exit. Right now everything is just wet. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/6RR7S0olE5
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) November 15, 2021
Snow was more visible along grassy areas near Portersville, but roadways there, and also near Butler, remained wet.
Route 356 heading into Butler. We’re seeing more of the same with wet roads. No issues to report at this point. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/KsVkppvWtl
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) November 15, 2021
