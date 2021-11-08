Dry and warm stretch continues into early week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Well, if you had forgotten what snow looks like, this weekend was for you. The good news is that in most places snow was light with no accumulation and few if any slick spots being reported. There are exceptions to the rule though, like up in the Laurels, where they have seen some minor accumulations. I have snow coming to an end for most places by 9:00 a.m. at the latest. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The only exception will be places north of I-80 where temperatures remain cold enough for snow along with conditions that appear to be conducive for lake...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO