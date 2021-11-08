CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dry and warm stretch continues into early week

By Jim Loboy
WYTV.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMostly clear and chilly, temperatures in the low to mid 30’s. Mostly sunny and warm today, high in the low to mid 60’s. Partly cloudy and mid to upper 30’s tonight. Mostly sunny and another day in the low to mid 60’s....

www.wytv.com

Comments / 0

