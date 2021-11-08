CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Frazer Clarke to be guided by Anthony Joshua's management team as he prepares to launch pro career

SkySports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrazer Clarke has signed with Anthony Joshua's management team, 258 MGT, ahead of his eagerly awaited entry into the professional ranks. Clarke is set to launch his pro career in the next few months after winning a bronze medal at this year's Tokyo Olympic Games. The 30-year-old now hopes...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Tyson Fury will do anything to save Anthony Joshua heavyweight fight

Tyson Fury will go to great lengths to save a potential all-British undisputed heavyweight title fight, even by offering his trainer to Anthony Joshua. “The Gypsy King” is so concerned about Joshua losing to Oleksandr Usyk again that the WBC champion wants his coach Sugarhill Steward to train his UK rival.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Andy Ruiz Jr hopes he didn’t ‘destroy’ Anthony Joshua’s career in 2019 heavyweight world title fight

Andy Ruiz Jr says he hopes he didn’t “destroy” Anthony Joshua’s career by beating the Briton in their world heavyweight title fight two years ago.Ruiz stunned the world when he beat Joshua, having been drafting in to the fight only a few weeks earlier. Ruiz lost their rematch, after which he admitted he failed to adequately prepare for the bout, but inflicting Joshua’s first defeat was enough to bring down his air of invincibility.Ruiz is now on the comeback trail having beaten American Chris Arreola by unanimous decision in May, and hopes for a trilogy bout with Joshua one day,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Oleksandr Usyk names the opponent he wants after Anthony Joshua rematch

Oleksandr Usyk has named the fighter he’d like to meet in the ring after Anthony Joshua – and there are no prizes for guessing who he’s chosen. Being the first undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world wasn’t enough for Usyk. The Ukrainian, who has an extensive amateur career behind him, became a two-weight world champion at just 19-0.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Frazer Clarke
The Independent

Anthony Joshua offered chance to spar with Tyson Fury in ‘dream team’ before Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Anthony Joshua has been offered the chance to train with Tyson Fury in a “dream team” ahead of Joshua’s world championship rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.Usyk dominated Joshua when they met in September to take the Briton’s heavyweight belts, and Joshua immediately enacted a rematch clause in their contract.The duo are expected to meet again next spring, with Joshua seeking a new trainer in the meantime as he aims to avenge the disappointing defeat.The loss meant any hope of Joshua fighting Fury in an all-British super fight is now remote, but Fury’s camp have offered Joshua the chance to come and...
SOCCER
Boxing Scene

Warren: Tyson Fury Beats Anthony Joshua in Every Department

Frank Warren, co-promoter of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, feels confident that his boxer would beat Anthony Joshua 'in every department' if the two domestic rivals collide in the ring. Last month, Fury retained his title when he overcame two knockdowns to score an eleventh round knockout of Deontay Wilder...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Olympics#Great Britain#Combat
boxingnewsonline.net

Eddie Hearn: Anthony Joshua should base his training camp in America

Promoter Eddie Hearn on Anthony Joshua's situation, making Canelo vs Golovkin III next and working with Teofimo Lopez. I was involved in most of the meetings out here [in the USA]. They weren’t interviews, they were just watching, looking around, learning, talking to great minds. I think it was pretty good for him. I think the change of scenery will do him good, to be honest with you. He’s been in Sheffield for [11] years. The problem in there is that he’s god. And when you’re god are you going to be worked like a dog? That’s sometimes what you need. He works unbelievably hard but everyone does look at him and they’re like, ‘You are god.’ You come in here [to an American gym], it’s so different. It’s draining for him in the UK. I think it’d really freshen him up out here and I think this is where he should base camp.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua ‘hype will always be there’, Eddie Hearn claims

Promoter Eddie Hearn expects the hype around a Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua super-fight to ramp up again should both win their next bouts.Joshua has a rematch against Oleksandr Usyk scheduled for the spring after losing his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles in September.Fury, after his victory over Deontay Wilder is set to face Dillian Whyte with his fellow Brit looking like his next mandatory challenger.“Dillian Whyte now looks like he will fight Tyson Fury, AJ faces Usyk and then I expect the winner to fight the winner for the undisputed (title),” Hearn said.“It could be Dillian...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Anthony Joshua urged to work with legendary trainer Ronnie Shields to revive career

Anthony Joshua has been urged to work with the famous boxing trainer Ronnie Shields to get his career back on track. Joshua is currently in America meeting with various trainers in search of new input into his preparation for his upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in the spring, after losing his heavyweight world titles to Usyk in September in underwhelming fashion.The Briton is keen to keep working with his long-time trainer Rob McCracken but is seeking a fresh voice in his team to help him climb back to the top of the sport and to ultimately take down the...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua’s potential new trainer: “AJ needs to stop listening to the same people… we’ll bring back the killer”

In October after his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua travelled to the USA to speak to a handful of American trainers. Right now, we’re waiting to hear whether he’ll switch up his team and relocate for the Usyk rematch. Joshua spent two days with Ronnie Shields, the celebrated former trainer of Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield and his assistant Dominick Guinn in Texas.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Eddie Hearn explains why Anthony Joshua needs to ‘change his environment’

Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua needs a “new environment” ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.Joshua fell to defeat at the hands of Usyk in September but the British star triggered the rematch clause in their contract. The pair are expected to fight in the spring and rumours have been swirling about whether Joshua will ditch long-time trainer Rob McCracken.Hearn insists Joshua’s wasn’t looking for a new coach on his recent trip to the US but was instead learning about how they do things in America.He told DAZN: “I believe he needs to change his environment. Everyone keeps saying to...
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

Oleksandr Usyk 'doesn't care' about who Anthony Joshua names as his new trainer, reveals unified world heavyweight champion's manager ahead of expected spring rematch

Oleksandr Usyk is not the least bit interested in who Anthony Joshua turns to in his search for a new trainer, according to the Ukrainian's manager. Usyk outclassed Joshua over 12 rounds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September to become the new IBF, WBA and WBO champion, as the latter lost his world titles for the second time in just more than two years.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Andy Lee Feels Anthony Joshua Should Link Up With Adam Booth

Former WBO middleweight champion Andy Lee, who is now regarded as a top trainer, believes Anthony Joshua should link up with Adam Booth. Joshua recently traveled to the United States and spent time with several high profile trainers in the country. Back in September, Joshua suffered the second defeat of...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Joshua Wants To Bash Usyk Up, He's Angry - Which is Good!

Eddie Hearn, promoter for Anthony Joshua, says the former two-time heavyweight champion will be coming for blood in the rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua lost the IBF, IBO, WBO, WBA heavyweight titles back in September, when he dropped a twelve round unanimous decision to Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. There...
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Women’s World Title Fight Sees Brutal Standing Knock Out

Incredible scenes took place a short time ago in the UK. A world title fight involving Terri Harper of the UK and new champion Alycia Baumgardner of the USA ended in a knock out that saw Harper stopped on her feet:. (Hat tip DAZN):. Stunning stuff. Afterwards it was confirmed...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy