Frazer Clarke to be guided by Anthony Joshua's management team as he prepares to launch pro career

Promoter Eddie Hearn on Anthony Joshua's situation, making Canelo vs Golovkin III next and working with Teofimo Lopez. I was involved in most of the meetings out here [in the USA]. They weren’t interviews, they were just watching, looking around, learning, talking to great minds. I think it was pretty good for him. I think the change of scenery will do him good, to be honest with you. He’s been in Sheffield for [11] years. The problem in there is that he’s god. And when you’re god are you going to be worked like a dog? That’s sometimes what you need. He works unbelievably hard but everyone does look at him and they’re like, ‘You are god.’ You come in here [to an American gym], it’s so different. It’s draining for him in the UK. I think it’d really freshen him up out here and I think this is where he should base camp.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO