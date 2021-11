The Toronto Raptors aren't taking anything for granted this season. After the disaster that was the 2020-21 season down in Tampa, the Raptors have learned to cherish these wins. It's part of the journey this group is on as one of the youngest, least experienced, and strangest rosters in the NBA. It's a group that after a rough 1-3 start which had some people — myself included — wondering if another tanking season was on the horizon, has now bounced back to win five straight.

