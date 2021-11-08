Lions Select Matt Corral in Latest Pro Football Network 2022 Mock Draft

Supporters of the Detroit Lions had an opportunity over the weekend to get another first-hand look at quarterback Matt Corral of Mississippi.

Corral tossed a touchdown pass, and completed 20-of-27 passes for 324 yards, as Ole Miss defeated Liberty, 27-14.

With the Lions winless (0-8) and currently n possession of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, several mock drafts have started to emerge.

Pro Football Network came out with its latest mock draft over the weekend, and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 1 overall and No. 30 overall (via the Rams).

With the No. 1 pick, writer James Fragoza selected Corral, and he took wide receiver John Metchie III of Alabama with the Lions' second of two first-round picks.

"In this 2022 NFL Mock Draft, Matt Corral is the engine that will get Motor City humming. His combination of athleticism, arm talent, and experience against top competition is unparalleled in this class. Corral has demonstrated a vast improvement in decision-making, throwing 2 interceptions thus far this season compared to 14 in 2020," Fragoza explained.

If the Lions select a quarterback with the first pick, finding a wide receiver makes sense with the organization's second of two first-round selections, especially given the obvious weaknesses of the current receiving corps.

Would Holmes be willing to use two first-round picks on offensive players in the upcoming draft?

"The Lions have to give Corral another weapon to target outside of Amon-Ra St. Brown," Fragoza writes. "John Metchie III didn’t record his first 100-plus-yard receiving game until Week 7, but he’s been consistent the last two years. Sure, he hasn’t blown up like DeVonta Smith, but that is more a testament to Smith’s abilities rather than a knock on Metchie. He possesses the speed to stretch defenses and the route running to create separation with ease."