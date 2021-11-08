CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Jason Roy ruled out of T20 World Cup, England name Vince as replacement

dallassun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai [UAE], November 8 (ANI): England Men's and Surrey opening batter Jason Roy has been ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Roy sustained a calf injury in England's defeat to South Africa in their...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

T20 WC: Scan result of Jason Roy's injury to be out on Monday

Dubai [UAE], November 7 (ANI): England opener Jason Roy's extent and nature of injury will be revealed on Monday ahead of the knockouts of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Roy on Saturday limped off the field with an injury during England's last Group 1 game against South Africa.
SPORTS
BBC

T20 World Cup: England v New Zealand semi-final contests to look out for

ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-finals, England v New Zealand. Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Date: Wednesday, 10 November (14:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. England...
WORLD
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Women’s World Title Fight Sees Brutal Standing Knock Out

Incredible scenes took place a short time ago in the UK. A world title fight involving Terri Harper of the UK and new champion Alycia Baumgardner of the USA ended in a knock out that saw Harper stopped on her feet:. (Hat tip DAZN):. Stunning stuff. Afterwards it was confirmed...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Roy
Person
James Vince
The Independent

England vs Albania live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifier online and on TV tonight

England will look to continue their unbeaten World Cup qualifying campaign as they face Albania at Wembley.Gareth Southgate’s side have dropped only four points in Group I so far and are three points clear of Poland.FOLLOW LIVE: England vs Albania – latest updatesTheir opponents are lurking two points further back from the Poles but have never avoided defeat against England.Goals from Harry Kane and Mason Mount sealed a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture for England in Tirana.Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture.When is it?The match at Wembley will kick-off at 7.45pm GMT on Friday 12 November.How...
SOCCER
The Independent

Eoin Morgan hails England’s battling performances at T20 World Cup

Eoin Morgan downplayed finding some semblance of form at the T20 World Cup but took immense comfort in England battling away in a situation he suspects was “as bad as it’s going to be” in a 26-run win against Sri LankaMorgan came into the contest averaging a paltry 12.71 from 13 T20 internationals this year, having endured a miserable conclusion to the Indian Premier League with eight single-digit scores in his last nine innings there.He looked especially ill-at-ease on a slow, low Sharjah surface although so too did the in-form Jos Buttler as they were suffocated by some canny bowling...
SPORTS
Telegraph

Tymal Mills out for remainder of T20 World Cup — but there are options to replace him

Tymal Mills has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup, and will be replaced in the squad by Reece Topley. The loss of Mills, who suffered a right quad injury against Sri Lanka on Monday, is a major blow for England. In his first international cricket for four years, Mills enjoyed an impressive overall campaign, taking seven wicket at 15.4 apiece.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ani#England Men#Ecb#The Eoin Morgan
The Independent

Liam Williams calls for end to pitch invasions at Wales matches

Wales full-back Liam Williams says there must be no repeat of the pitch-invasion scenes that marred Autumn Nations Series games against New Zealand and South Africa A man briefly stood alongside All Blacks team members ahead of the New Zealand national anthem before he was led away, then a spectator was banned from the Principality Stadium for life after running onto the pitch as Wales attacked midway through the second half of last Saturday’s Springboks encounter.Williams had the ball inside South Africa’s 22 when the spectator ran on, before he was wrestled to the ground by stewards and led away.It...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
Place
Dubai
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Eddie Jones praises England’s adaptability after a battling win over Australia

Eddie Jones was happy to see England adapt after another disrupted week to beat Australia by a 32-15 score to retain the Cook Cup at Twickenham.Joe Marler tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and fellow loosehead prop Ellis Genge joined his team-mate in contracting the virus three days later which forced Bevan Rodd into an unexpected debut despite only joining the squad on Thursday.There was another forward injury to deal with during the contest with Jamie George forced off but tries by Freddie Steward and Jamie Blamire bookended a hard-fought contest with the Wallabies, who suffered an eighth straight defeat...
RUGBY
The Independent

Eddie Jones won’t let new-look England be shackled by ‘archaic’ shirt numbers

Eddie Jones insists he will continue to challenge convention after releasing his England players from the obligations of their “archaic” jersey numbers.Australia were dispatched 32-15 at Twickenham on Saturday to maintain the winning start to Jones’ ‘New England’ project, although it took until the 74th minute to extinguish the resistance of a dogged Wallabies side.A feature of the Cook Cup clash was players operating out of position with Manu Tuilagi, Henry Slade and Freddie Steward frequently relocating to different parts of the back line.Tuilagi popped up at outside centre rather than wing, Slade patrolled the backfield despite starting at 13...
RUGBY
The Independent

Five things we learned from the Autumn Nations Series this weekend

England and Ireland landed blows for northern hemisphere rugby as Australia and New Zealand were humbled in Autumn Nations Series matches of mixed quality, but Scotland fell to South Africa at Murrayfield.Here, the PA news agency examines five things we learned from Saturday’s games.A star is bornWhen a 20-year-old swaggers across Twickenham with the poise and confidence of Freddie Steward, it is clear he has something special. Athleticism and a 6’5” frame combine to create a colossal presence in the air and while his strength consistently propels him through the first tackle, his classy finish against Australia demonstrated a more...
RUGBY
The Independent

Gregor Townsend urges Scotland to end Autumn Internationals on high against Japan

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend aims to use the lessons of Saturday’s defeat by South Africa to deliver their best autumn performance against Japan.Townsend’s team threatened to follow up impressive victories over Tonga and Australia by downing the world champions as they led 10-8 at half-time.Scotland matched the Springboks for tries thanks to Stuart Hogg’s double, which took the captain to joint top of the all-time try-scorers list for his country with 24.But a 15-9 penalty count told for the visitors, who kicked themselves out of sight in the final quarter to win 30-15.Scotland round off the Autumn Nations Series...
RUGBY
The Independent

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes predicts tough examination against Manchester City

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes expects hosts Manchester City to be at a better level on Sunday compared to the most recent meeting between the Women’s Super League teams.The two heavyweights clash again only two weeks after they faced each other in the 2020/21 FA Cup semi-final, which is being completed during the first half of the current campaign.Hayes’ side ran out 3-0 winners on the road but have never triumphed at the Academy Stadium in the WSL and also played in the Champions League in midweek while Gareth Taylor has been able to enjoy a full week of preparation before...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy