Jason Roy ruled out of T20 World Cup, England name Vince as replacement

England will look to continue their unbeaten World Cup qualifying campaign as they face Albania at Wembley.Gareth Southgate’s side have dropped only four points in Group I so far and are three points clear of Poland.FOLLOW LIVE: England vs Albania – latest updatesTheir opponents are lurking two points further back from the Poles but have never avoided defeat against England.Goals from Harry Kane and Mason Mount sealed a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture for England in Tirana.Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture.When is it?The match at Wembley will kick-off at 7.45pm GMT on Friday 12 November.How...

SOCCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO