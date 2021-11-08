Barcelona fans welcome new coach Xavi at the Camp Nou

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes expects hosts Manchester City to be at a better level on Sunday compared to the most recent meeting between the Women’s Super League teams.The two heavyweights clash again only two weeks after they faced each other in the 2020/21 FA Cup semi-final, which is being completed during the first half of the current campaign.Hayes’ side ran out 3-0 winners on the road but have never triumphed at the Academy Stadium in the WSL and also played in the Champions League in midweek while Gareth Taylor has been able to enjoy a full week of preparation before...

