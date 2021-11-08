Hundreds flee to Uganda amid fighting in eastern Congo

Ferocious clashes have left 58 inmates dead in an Ecuador prison, police said Saturday, in the latest unrest at a Guayaquil jail that was the scene of a September riot which killed 119 prisoners. "Up to this moment," the fighting between inmates that began on Friday has resulted in "58 prisoners who lost their lives and 12 who are wounded," police commander General Tannya Varela told reporters. An intervention by police to try and reestablish order "saved lives," added Pablo Arosemena, governor of the province of Guayas, whose capital city is Guayaquil. Nearly 300 prisoners have been killed this year in Ecuador's criminal detention system, where thousands of inmates tied to drug gangs square off in violent clashes that often turn into riots.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO