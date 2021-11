Led Zeppelin are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the November 8, 1971 release of “Led Zeppelin IV” with references to the milestone across its social media channels. One of the most influential and commercially successful albums in the history of music, the band’s fourth album topped the charts in the band’s native UK and elsewhere, and reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 37 million copies worldwide, including 24 million in the US alone.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO