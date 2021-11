Johnson & Johnson is the latest company to announce this week it is splitting into two companies, separating its consumer operations from its pharmaceutical and medical devices unit. Electronics firm Toshiba also made a similar announcement today, and General Electric earlier this week also said it would be spinning off its aviation, healthcare, and power businesses. What does this mean for investors - and will this become a trend among conglomerates? Barron's Senior Writer Al Root joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss why Johnson & Johnson is splitting up, what this strategy means for conglomerates, and why they might pursue a break-up.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO