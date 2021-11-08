CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SiGe 5G transmit pre-driver and LNA from NXP

By Steve Bush
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS6201U 2.3 – 4.2GHz pre-driver. “While traditional base stations provide four to eight transmit and receive channels, 5G massive MIMO infrastructure designs typically call for 32 or 64 transmit and receive channels,” according to the...

NXP Introduces Dual-Channel Receive FEMs and Pre-Drivers for 5G MIMO Infrastructure

NXP® Semiconductors has announced the new BTS6302U/6201U pre-drivers and BTS7203/5 dual-channel receive (RX) front end modules (FEM) for 5G massive multi-input multi-output (MIMO) infrastructure. These new devices offer low current consumption, reducing carrier operating costs. Developed using NXP’s silicon germanium (SiGe) process and in-house test and assembly, the new devices offer high levels of integration, reducing system costs for OEMs. These devices are currently being deployed by major OEMs.
