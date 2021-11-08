SiGe 5G transmit pre-driver and LNA from NXP

NXP to provide vehicle networking, gateway and i.MX 8 Series processors to enable enhanced services, convenience and over-the-air updateable vehicles. NXP Semiconductors said it is collaborating with the Ford Motor Company to deliver enhanced driver experiences, convenience and services across its global fleet of vehicles, including the 2021 Ford F-150 pickup, Mustang Mach-E and Bronco SUVs. Ford’s new fully networked vehicle architecture implements NXP’s vehicle networking processors and the i.MX 8 series processors, to upgrade vehicles and enable enhanced services, convenience and over-the-air updateable vehicles.
