One week ago things were pretty pessimistic in Leafs Land. Must have been a day that ended with a "y". There were bumps in the road over the first three weeks. And after a three-game losing streak where the Maple Leafs dropped games to a tired San Jose Sharks squad, got humiliated by a Pittsburgh Penguins team without any of its stars in the lineup, and then outclassed in an "eye-opening" loss to their former goaltender and the Carolina Hurricanes, the Maple Leafs were surrounded by well-earned doubts from the outside.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO