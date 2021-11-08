CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Industrial Security: Where to Start?

By Michael Harttree
cisco.com
 7 days ago

It has certainly been an exciting time to be in Industrial Security. This year we’ve seen attacks on the water supply in the US, on oil pipelines, and our health care systems. While these can be concerning events, I often get frustrated with the media coverage. To the general public, such...

blogs.cisco.com

Comments / 0

Related
cisco.com

Hardware hard to come by? Just add software!

Hardware is incredibly hard to come by these days. However, software isn’t. Simply by adding some software to your existing hardware you can completely change its functionality–like I recently did in order to avoid porch pirates. Want to know more about Cisco’s latest software innovations? Check out all the announcements...
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

Cisco Secure Cloud Insights is your Eye in the Sky

In the world of cybersecurity where information holds the keys to the kingdom, there is no shortage of data generated by numerous security tools. However, there arguably remains a lack of information. Security professionals often refer to information as ‘Actionable Intelligence’ or ‘Context’. Those engaged in the trenches of cyber warfare would appreciate a more nuanced view which states that Context is the catalyst that converts Data into Intelligence. Context helps answer important questions such as How, What, Where, When and Who, but even more advanced questions such as So What and What Next, to get to the root cause and aid remediation. While context may be an easy concept to grasp, execution remains challenging.
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

Reflecting on twenty years of NetHope

NetHope is a journey that we needed to take. Cisco started the Networking Academy program in 1997 with the intent of teaching students – whether they were in the technology field or not – to design, install, and maintain networks. Most importantly, we wanted the program to help people around the world gain a seat at the digital economy table. By the early 2000s, we realized the impact the program was having and wanted to expand it. However, we found that many countries and communities (in both the wealthiest and least-developed nations around the world) lacked the connectivity needed to facilitate skills training. Concurrently, NGOs and nonprofits providing life-saving services and economic development were encountering similar challenges that were prohibiting them from accelerating their own missions and creating meaningful breakthroughs.
COMPUTERS
cisco.com

Ten New Updates to the Meraki Dashboard API

Cisco Meraki Dashboard API just matched 3 candy canes 🍭🍭🍭, exploded a color bomb booster 🧨, and powered their way to 2 levels 🆙 by updating a whole new set of APIs in their inventory!. Look at this list of new updates below. Then please use the comments section below...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Iot Devices#Control Systems#Industrial Security#Nsa#Cisa
Sourcing Journal

Cotswold Industries – Innovative Manufacturing Solutions for a Better Tomorrow

Cotswold Industries is a third-generation family-owned business that knows the importance of protecting the planet. As large-scale providers of next-generation fabrics, they produce cutting-edge, quality technical textiles and blends for front-line professionals, including healthcare workers and the military. Cotswold takes their social and environmental responsibilities seriously and conducts all aspects of business following the highest ethical standards. Over 50 percent of their manufacturing takes place on U.S. soil, providing important jobs to Americans and supporting the national economy. They value the success and growth of their employees and every actor in the ﬁeld-to-mill supply chain—even overseas. In addition to fostering innovation and...
ADVOCACY
bitcoinist.com

How HashEx Is Helping Secure The DeFi Industry Through Smart Contracts Auditing

Smart contracts auditing is becoming even more important with the advent of decentralized finance. This is where companies like HashEx enter the picture. HashEx has provided smart contracts auditing for over 500 projects to date and the company helps secure DeFi protocols. The vulnerabilities the company has found in smart contracts have saved projects more than $2 billion.
ECONOMY
paloaltonetworks.com

Investing in FedRAMP: An Industry Perspective on Securing the U.S. Government

This replay examines new FedRAMP policy developments, challenges agencies still face in reusing authorizations and efforts to pass legislation to put FedRAMP requirements into law. It will also look at the constantly evolving security landscape, the variety of cloud deployment models and the challenges agencies face to secure the data in them. Attendees will come away with a better understanding of:
ECONOMY
cisco.com

How IT organizations are thinking about Network as a Service

You don’t have to look very far to see that a transition is underway in IT. Organizations are changing how they acquire and consume software and infrastructure. In part, this is driven by their need to deliver services that meet increasingly dynamic business needs. The network has been undergoing the same evolution. The broad-based adoption of network automation and analytics over the last few years is resulting in huge leaps in agility, flexibility, and security.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cisco
cisco.com

Cisco and SONiC

To address the requirements of running one of the largest clouds in the world, in 2016, Microsoft announced a major innovation to operate and manage thousands of network devices using open-source software, Software for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC). Since then, SONiC has gained momentum as the open source operating system of choice for cloud-scale data center networks. A Key component of SONiC is the Switch Abstraction Interface (SAI) that enables ASIC and hardware abstraction and network operating systems portability. Thanks to this abstraction layer, networking vendors can provide a consistent programming interface to their ASICs while developing highly differentiated hardware platforms. In return, hyperscalers can quickly benefit from innovations in silicon, increased reliability, and reduced complexity.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Becoming a Cybersecurity Journalist and Working in the IT Security Industry with Casey Crane

Casey Crane is a cybersecurity journalist and Content Manager at [The SSL Store]. His writing is all over the map in terms of cybersecurity and IT security-related topics. When he’s not working, he spends the majority of his time with his family and “fur babies,” cooking, baking, and exercising. He is a highly analytical person and a perfectionist by nature; this means that I want to share as much information as I can in a way that’�s as technically accurate as possible.
ECONOMY
cisco.com

Insight on Partner News from Partner Summit 2021

During the past couple years, I’ve been turning up the intensity on partner listening. From the engineering perspective, this is how my team gets trusted insight into the successes and challenges you — our amazing partners — are facing. Our goal is to help you define new experiences, drive more engagement, and deliver greater value for customers.
ECONOMY
cisco.com

Introducing Cisco Secure MSP – grab the opportunity and simplify SaaS security for managed service providers

The opportunity for delivering best-in-class security as a managed service provider (MSP) while simplifying the provider experience is here today. Managed services are an essential and fast-growing part of the security market, growing 14% annually. With this opportunity, are all the things an MSP must juggle day to day. You’re onboarding vendors, managing procurement and, of course, driving customer acquisition. All the while making sure that you provide robust IT solutions and solid security for your diverse set of clients. In this post-pandemic ‘new normal’ work environment, your clients are demanding more security and capabilities for a remote and hybrid workforce. What a great opportunity for MSPs like you to grow your business with Cisco’s world class security products.
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

Finding My Place: From Marine to Cisco Cybersecurity

What do you get when you cross a Marine Corps Veteran with a job search? A long and drawn-out process, filled with disappointment and frustration. Which was very much my story, until I came across the world of Cisco Cybersecurity!. Throughout my 16-year career with the military and as a...
MILITARY
cisco.com

Cisco NX-OS licensing gets Smarter: Simplified license management using policy

With the 10.2(1) release, Cisco NX-OS adopted Smart Licensing with Policy (SLP) to simplify license management across Cisco Nexus products. To understand how SLP simplifies license activation, mobility, visibility, and deployments read on. Traditionally, NX-OS relied on Product Activation Keys (PAKs) to manage licenses. As PAK licenses were associated with...
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

Midsize and Small Service Provider Opportunities and Challenges

By Karl Whitelock, Research Vice President, Communications Service Provider Operations & Monetization, IDC. Midsize and small SPs—service providers with a customer base of 1 million customers or less—have relatively small customer bases and limited technical staff. However, they possess many of the same business and operational challenges as larger operators, but their approach to executing business strategy is noticeably different from the rest of the market.
ECONOMY
cisco.com

Building Resiliency Guardrails to Isolate Crashes in Cisco Products

At Heathrow Airport outside of London 600 flights were disrupted or cancelled, and 42,000 pieces of luggage were temporarily lost. In Washington, D.C., a computer operated by the National Security Agency was offline for three days. In Panama, two dozen patients died after accidentally receiving an overdose of gamma radiation to treat their cancer. Ariane 5, a $7 billion rocket built by the European Space Agency to carry satellites into orbit, exploded less than a minute into its maiden voyage.
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

Partner Innovation Challenge: Making Everything Possible

We live in a programmable world where technology innovation makes just about anything possible. This is the fourth year we’ve hosted Cisco’s Partner Innovation Challenge, and it’s just getting better every year. Since the challenge launched in 2018, we’ve awarded more than $2 million USD in prize money. Those awards are incredibly well earned. We’ve had some amazing submissions, and this year partners really raised the bar in terms of innovation and demonstrating business outcomes.
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

UCS X-Series – Computing for the next decade

I started this series discussing the why of UCS X-Series, removing complexity and making it as easy as possible for our customers to deploy, optimize, scale, manage, and operate hybrid cloud infrastructure. We believe UCS X-Series offer the flexibility to support modern, traditional enterprise, and scale-out apps, helping IT teams gain agility and better respond to dynamic business requirements.
COMPUTERS
cisco.com

Meet Christoph from Cisco’s global advocacy community

Our customers are the heart and soul of everything we do at Cisco and each one of them has an interesting story to tell! Our Q&A series allows us to shine a spotlight on some of our most passionate customer advocates in The Global Gateway community as we learn more about their stories and backgrounds.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy