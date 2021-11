The much-talked about computer chips shortage, which has crimped sales of everything from autos to smartphones, seems to be easing. Chipmakers depend on design software makers like top-ranked Synopsys (SNPS) to help them build faster, more powerful next-generation chips. On Monday, the IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating for Synopsys stock climbed a couple of notches to a near-best 96, up from 94 the day before. Synopsys is doing brisk business as chipmakers ramp up to try and catch up with soaring demand.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO